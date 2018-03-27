Parliament live: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Sumitra Mahajan says ‘house not in order’

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following protests by the Opposition.

As soon as Lok Sabha met for the day, members from the AIADMK trooped into the Well shouting slogans and holding placards as they sought immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board.

Disruptions have been frequent since March 5 when the House re-assembled for the Budget session after recess.

Here are the live updates:

12.05pm: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says the house is not in order.

11.40am: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.

11.05am: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the house after Opposition storms the Well.

11am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after loud slogans of ‘we want justice’ were raised in the House as soon as proceedings began.