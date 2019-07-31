Parliament Live Updates: Amit Shah to table anti-terror bill in Rajya Sabha

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to table the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday for consideration and passing.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is likely to move The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 for consideration.

Rajya Sabha is likely to see Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Home Minister Amit Shah moving The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, respectively, for consideration and passing.

Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre secured Rajya Sabha’s clearance for the historic bill with support from the BJD, walkout by JD-U and AIADMK. The triple talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

Amit Shah hailed the approval of triple talaq bill by Parliament and said the Modi government is dedicated to protecting women’s rights and ensuring their empowerment.

Follow live updates here:

11:05 am IST Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha convene Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha convene.





10:49 am IST Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘Harassment by Income Tax officials led to #VGSiddhartha’s death’. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Harassment by Income Tax officials led to #VGSiddhartha's death' pic.twitter.com/YEUzAaXTIM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019





10:49 am IST BJP MP CP Thakur, Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in RS BJP MP CP Thakur has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha ‘over the need for amendment in divorce law for early disposal of cases’. Trinamool Congress MP Subhasish Chakraborty gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to raise ‘Battling India’s severe water crisis’.





10:48 am IST Congress MP K Suresh gives Adjournment Notice in LS Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on ‘Unnao rape survivor’s accident issue’.





10:48 am IST Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘privatisation of airports’. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'privatisation of airports' pic.twitter.com/XY8mk95lkK — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019





10:48 am IST Bill reflects govt’s motto of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’, says JP Nadda “This Bill is one which ensures that the self respect of Muslim women stays intact. This reflects the motto of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ of Modi government,” JP Nadda said.





10:47 am IST ‘Greetings to PM, Rajya Sabha MPs for freeing Muslim women from triple talaq curse’: JP Nadda “Heartiest greetings to PM Narendra Modi and all Rajya Sabha MPs for passing Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha and freeing Muslim women from the curse of triple talaq,” said BJP National Working President, JP Nadda.





10:46 am IST ‘Disheartened that so-called liberals opposed a progressive law’: Arun Jaitley “The passage of the bill criminalising Triple Talaq in Muslim Personal Law is monumental change in Personal Law. Disheartened that the ‘So Called Liberals’ have opposed a progressive law. Congratulations to all, particularly Muslim women,” Tweeted BJP’s Arun Jaitley.





10:45 am IST ‘Triple Talaq ban will free Muslim women from curse of a regressive practice’: Amit Shah “Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill,” Tweeted Amit Shah.





10:44 am IST ‘I thank MPs who supported passage of Triple Talaq bill’: PM Modi “I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history,” Tweeted PM Modi.





10:43 am IST ‘Archaic, medieval practice finally confined to dustbin of history’ : PM Modi “An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” Tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





10:42 am IST ‘Civil law made a criminal law, historic mistake’:Raj Babbar “This judgement is a blow to a family law. A civil law has been made a criminal law. It’s a historic mistake,” Congress’ Raj Babbar said.





10:40 am IST ‘Both houses gave justice to Muslim women’:Ravi Shankar Prasad “Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to the Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India,” Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said.





10:39 am IST Opposition forced to vote against triple talaq bill: Ghulam Nabi Azad Opposition is all for empowerment of women but we wanted some modifications to this bill brought by the government. This is why we moved a resolution to send bill to select committee. But the ruling party rejected the resolution. Then the opposition suggested an amendment not to criminalise the offence. But this too was rejected. As a result, the opposition has been forced to vote against the bill.



