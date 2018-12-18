Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after uproar over Rafale, 1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict

BJP ministers and leaders fanned out across the country to allege Congress of spreading “falsehood” with an “amazing audacity” over the Rafale issue, while the opposition party gave privilege notices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government -- only to be countered with a notice against Rahul Gandhi by the ruling party MPs.

The BJP’s multi-pronged attack followed the Supreme Court ruling on Friday that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. The court dismissed all petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

In Parliament, Congress gave notices of breach of privilege in both houses, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information on the Rafale deal.

12 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after uproar over Rafale, 1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict





11:15 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over Rafale Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm after uproar over Supreme Court’s Rafale verdict and 1984 anti-Sikh riots verdict.





11:09 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after chaos in House Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2pm after chaotic scenes were witnessed in the House.





11:07 pm IST AIADMK MPs protest against a report proposing construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river AIADMK MPs protest in Parliament premises against Karnataka preparing a report for the proposed construction of a reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu CM had written to PM Modi seeking revocation of Centre’s permission to Karnataka





11:02 am IST TDP MP dresses up as folk singer to protest demanding ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as a folk singer during TDP protest in parliament demanding ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh. He has earlier dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman & a school student among others.





10:58 am IST TMC gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on ‘jobs and unemployment of youth‘



