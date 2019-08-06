Parliament Highlights: Fitting tribute to Sardar Patel, PM Modi on scrapping of Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution to abrogate Article 370, which gives special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The resolution was passed.

The debate in the House saw a terse exchange of words between Amit Shah and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. Replying to Chowdhury seeking clarification on the Centre’s move, the home minister said the Indian Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir. When opposition leaders said he was getting “worked up”, Amit Shah hit back saying that he was “ready to die for Kashmir”. The Congress, opposing the bills, has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday.

The Centre’s resolution to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bill bifurcate the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—were passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The BJP-led NDA government got support from BSP, BJD, TRS, AAP and AIADMK for its move to scrap Article 370.

10:00 pm IST ‘Political, financial justice done with people of J&K’: Yog-guru Ramdev Yog-Guru Ramdev on resolution to revoke Article 370 and The J&K Reorganization Bill, 2019, passed in Parliament: “By revoking Article 370 with 370 votes,tribute is paid to martyrs, political & financial justice done with people of J&K.Coming generation will remember this day as a historic day.”





09:45 pm IST Former Deputy J-K CM removes flag from his vehicle Former Deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh, removes J&K flag from his vehicle after resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K & The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 get passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Nirmal Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Former Deputy CM, removes J&K flag from his vehicle after resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K & The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 get passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/19ZTO1KgU1 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





09:30 pm IST Dream of ‘one India’ that our freedom fighters saw completed by PM Modi, Amit Shah: UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath on resolution to revoke Article 370 & The J&K Reorganization Bill, 2019, passed in Parliament: The dream of one India that our freedom fighters saw has been completed by PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah today. I congratulate the residents of J&K and Ladakh. :ANI





08:18 pm IST ‘Salute courage of people of J-K, Ladakh’: PM Modi “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits,” tweeted PM Modi after abrogation of Article 370.





08:17 pm IST ‘Special congratulations to people of Ladakh’: PM Modi PM Modi: Special congratulations to people of Ladakh. It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to overall prosperity of the region & ensure better developmental facilities https://t.co/m6oRQCRls8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





08:05 pm IST ‘Together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians’: PM Modi “Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians. A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support,” tweeted PM Modi.





07:41 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned sine die Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.





07:25 pm IST Amit Shah withdraws J-K Reservation Bill Amit Shah has withdrawn the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019. After Article 370 is abrogated, this bill will automatically become the law of Jammu Kashmir, he said.





07:22 pm IST J-K Reorganization Bill passed in Lok Sabha J-K Reorganization Bill has been passed in Lok Sabha.





07:11 pm IST Voting for J-K Reorganization Bill underway Voting for the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019, is underway in Lok Sabha.





07:07 pm IST Resolution to abrogate Article 370 passed in Lok Sabha Resolution to abrogate Article 370 has been passed in Lok Sabha.





07:01 pm IST Voting on scrapping of Article 370 starts in Lok Sabha Voting on scrapping of Article 370 starts in Lok Sabha.





06:57 pm IST Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia supports scrapping of Article 370 I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.



Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 6, 2019





06:55 pm IST ‘J-K was heaven on earth, will remain so’: Amit Shah “Supriya Sule asked what would happen to J&K’s environment and beauty. There are laws for environment in the nation and they’ll be implemented there as soon as Article 370 is revoked. Jammu & Kashmir was heaven on earth, it is heaven on the earth and it’ll always remain so,” said Amit Shah.





06:50 pm IST ‘Scrapping Article 370 will help Kashmiris in every way’: Amit Shah “People of the valley feel that government is working for them, because the scrapping of this article will help improve their situation in every way ,” said Amit Shah.





06:40 pm IST ‘Due to Article 370, children of J-K do not have right to free education’: Amit Shah “All those who stand for Article 370 should know that all children below the age of 14 have the right to free education, but this is not applicable to the children of Jammu Kashmir, only because of this article,” said Amit Shah.





06:34 pm IST ‘We are going to correct a historical mistake’: Amit Shah “Asaduddin Owaisi said we’re going to commit a historical mistake.We’re not going to commit a historical mistake, we’re going to correct one. After 5 years, seeing development in J&K under leadership of PM Modi, people of the valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370,” said Amit Shah.





06:20 pm IST ‘Jammu Kashmir is most dear to us, its people have suffered’: Amit Shah “Jammu Kashmir is one the of the most important and dear state of us as the people of the state have suffered a lot,” said Amit Shah.





06:10 pm IST ‘Will not be pressured into removing security personnel from valley’: Amit Shah “We have maintained curfew in Kashmir as a precaution. How can you prevent a government from taking precautions. We will be pressured into removing security personnel from the valley,” Amit Shah tells the opposition.





06:07 pm IST ‘Article 370 allows Pakistan to encourage separatist tendency in Kashmiris’: Amit Shah “Article 370 allows Pakistan to encourage separatist tendency in Kashmiris,” said Amit Shah.





06:05 pm IST ‘Had our army been given freedom, PoK would have been ours’: Amit Shah “If we had given freedom to our army, today we would have not Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. All of that area would have been India’s,” said Amit Shah.





06:01 pm IST ‘You imposed emergency at first, then told the cabinet’: Ravi Shankar Prasad “Mr Shashi Tharoor you talked diligently on legislative despotism or something like that. Oh alright, I can’t speak English of that calibre, I know my limitations. But I remember a very famous cartoon when emergency was imposed.The Honourable President was having a bath and he said at least spare me to take my bath, don’t bring ordinance at this moment (in the cartoon), we didn’t do anything like that. You imposed emergency at first, then told the cabinet,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad. :ANI





05:59 pm IST ‘Fall of Kashmiris from being citizens to subjects’: Tweets Shah Faesal “Unprecedented horror in Kashmir. Everyone is heartbroken. A sense of defeat written on every face. Fall. From citizens to subjects. History has taken a catastrophic turn for all of us. People are numb. A people whose land, identity, history, was stolen, in broad day light,” tweeted President of J&K Peoples Movement and former IAS officer Shah Faesal.





05:55 pm IST Speaker requested to extend session’s time today Union Parliamentary Affairs Min&BJP MP Prahlad Joshi in Lok Sabha: I request you to extend the time of the house till this Bill is completed. Also, as per schedule, you are supposed to finalise tomorrow, but since 99% of the business is over, I request you to finalise today.





05:52 pm IST ‘Slogans praising PM Modi being raised across country’: Amit Shah Amit Shah: The Opposition has a problem with slogans being raised to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the Lok Sabha, such slogans feting the PM are being raised across the country, they (Opposition) should be ready to hear it.





05:50 pm IST PM Modi enters Lok Sabha BJP MPs gave standing ovation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Lok Sabha today.





05:42 pm IST ‘Those who stand for terrorism have an issue with scrapping Article 370’: Ravi Shankar Prasad “Only those who stand for terrorism have an issue with scrapping Article 370,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.





05:38 pm IST ‘Nation on our side in our decision to scrap Article 370’: Ravi Shankar Prasad “We have the nation on our side in our decision to scrap Article 370,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.





05:23 pm IST ‘Should Kashmiris sacrifice themselves on Eid instead of lamb?’: Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha: What will happen on Eid? Eid is on Monday. Are you assuming that Kashmiris instead of sacrificing lamb should sacrifice themselves? If you want that I’m sure they’ll do that, they’ve been doing that. : ANI





05:13 pm IST Asaduddin Owaisi: BJP has indulged in breach of a constitutional promise Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha: I stand to oppose the bill. Definitely BJP has lived up to their electoral promise in their manifesto, but they have not lived up to their constitutional duties. They have indulged in the breach of a constitutional promise.





05:03 pm IST Asaduddin Owaisi: Supreme Court judgements have more wisdom than the honourable Home Minister Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha:Supreme Court judgements have more wisdom than the honourable Home Minister. People have been fighting for their dignity all over the north east of the country . You have refused to understand where history begins and ends. In a democratic state, free all the Kashmiri people...let them come out and celebrate too. The government should release all prisoners in the state to help them celebrate. There will be issues from Dalits also later. There will be large-scale migration all over the country in the near future.





04:55 pm IST ‘Country united after scrapping of Article 370’: Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP Sanjay Jaiswal , BJP leader: The country has been united after this historic move of scrapping Article 370. We have waited for years for this to happen and the entire credit for this move goes to the elected government.





04:30 pm IST Sukhbir Singh Badal: ‘The present PM has brought justice for Sikhs’ Sukhbir Singh Badal in Lok Sabha: Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir were depressed. There was no Minority Commission in the state. All citizens should be able to buy property in Jammu and Kashmir. Citizens should be able to do business in Jammu and Kashmir. The present PM has brought justice for Sikhs. Under earlier governments, thousands of Sikhs were massacred and nothing was done to see justice delivered.





04:22 pm IST Sukhbir Singh Badal: ‘I stand in support of the Bill scrapping Article 370’ Sukhbir Singh Badal in Lok Sabha: I stand in support of the Bill scrapping Article 370. Punjab is the neighbour of Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab too has faced terrorism. After Partition, Punjab is the state that suffered the most due to terrorism. We believe in a strong and united India. We stand for the protection of minorities. A lot of protection has been given to the minorities.





04:19 pm IST Amit Shah: ‘I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah is at his home’ Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention. He is in good health. “Mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum.”





04:14 pm IST Shashi Tharoor: It is an assault on our democratic practice Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha: It is an assault on our democratic practice. My party rejects this move. I would also like to request for an all-party delegation to visit Kashmir and study the situation. We all remember the last time the PM unleashed a decision on the nation which was also initially applauded for his decisiveness, just like today and that was the disaster of demonetisation. The nation is still dealing with the devastating consequences of that action.





04:09 pm IST Farooq Abdullah: Why would I stay inside my house when my state is being burnt Farooq Abdullah, National Conference in Srinagar: Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in. As soon as the gate will open & our people will be out, we will fight, we’ll go to the court. We’re not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions. They want to murder us. My son (Omar Abdullah) is in jail, reports news agency ANI.





04:00 pm IST Shashi Tharoor: It’s a black day as two former J&K CMs are under arrest Shashi Tharoor, Congress: Why do we think it is a black day? Because two former Jammu and Kashmir CMs- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest and the whereabouts of our own colleague Farooq Abdullah are still unclear. Shashi Tharoor, Congress: Why we think it is indeed a black day? Because two former J&K CMs Omar Abdullah&Mehbooba Mufti are under arrest & the whereabouts of our own colleague Farooq Abdullah are still unclear. We still want to know where he is? pic.twitter.com/Wdouz2LKDP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





03:50 pm IST Jamyang Tsering, BJP MP from Ladakh on Article 370 Jamyang Tsering, BJP MP from Ladakh in Lok Sabha on Article 370: What will be lost with this decision? UPA gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu fought and took a central university. I was a Student Union leader. We demanded for a central university in Ladakh, but we didn’t get any. PM Modi recently gave us a university. ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai,’ reports news agency ANI.





03:44 pm IST Plea in SC challenging Presidential order on Article 370 A petition was filed in the Supreme Court Tuesday challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 which revokes the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. The plea has been filed by advocate M L Sharma who claimed that the Presidential order was “illegal” as it was passed without taking consent from the state assembly. Sharma is likely to mention his plea for urgent listing before the apex court on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI.





03:41 pm IST ‘Comedy of errors rectified’: TMC leader tweets controversy on Article 370 Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a senior lawmaker from Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress, appeared to join the growing list of opposition leaders who backed the NDA government’s huge move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status contrary to their party’s stand. “Decades old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now,” Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who is also the Trinamool Congress’s Chief Whip, tweeted after the Rajya Sabha passed the bill and resolution to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. In a cryptic tweet, Ray seemed to describe the NDA government’s Kashmir initiative as a thunderbolt and wondered if more were on the way. “Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow,” he tweeted.





03:35 pm IST Rahul Gandhi: Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders jailed at secret locations Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, “Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations.” Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations.



This is unconstitutional & undemocratic.



It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI.



The imprisoned leaders must be released. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019





03:23 pm IST Amit Shah: Syama Prasad Mukherjee died fighting for Kashmir Home Minister Amit Shah hit back aggressively at Hasnain Masoodi’s remarks on Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Masoodi said, “Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the one who brought about Article 370.” “When did Syama Prasad Mukherjee bring the Article,” shouts Amit Shah amid debate in Lok Sabha and adds, “He died fighting for Kashmir. He was a member of the Cabinet that took decision on Article 370, but that doesn’t mean that he was the one who supported Article 370 in Kashmir. If Masoodi says that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee brought Article 370, he should tell us what he is referring to, very clearly.”





03:15 pm IST Akhilesh Yadav: What is the status of Pakistan occupied Kashmir Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, in Lok Sabha on Article 370 revoked: We are with the country. But now my question is about the status of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, in Lok Sabha on #Article370revoked: We are with the country. But now my question is about the status of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Government should answer this. pic.twitter.com/oqjC9eEv0o — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





03:06 pm IST Akhilesh Yadav: Governor supported BJP as they are the current rulers Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Party, raises the issue of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the governor supported the NDA-led BJP government in revoking Article 370 because they are the current rulers in the nation.





03:11 pm IST Supriya Sule, NCP MP: Why does Ladakh not have an Assembly? Supriya Sule, NCP MP says “I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He’s elected from J&K, we can’t hear him today.This debate will be incomplete if you ask me. You divided state (J&K),I don’t know why? A lot was talked about Andhra. I was here when it was debated. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Just because something went wrong that time, doesn’t mean you need to make the same mistake. What’s the difference between this and that government? You are dividing the state, my only question is when will you have elections which are fair & transparent? Why does Ladakh not have an Assembly?” Supriya Sule, NCP MP says "I sit on seat 462, Farooq Abdullah sits on seat 461. He's elected from J&K, we can't hear him today.This debate will be incomplete if you ask me. HM says,"Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. He's at his home,out of his own free will" pic.twitter.com/Wf5RI1vzVR — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





02:46 pm IST Girish Chandra and TRS MP, Nama Nageswara, Rao support the Bill BSP MP, Girish Chandra, and TRS MP, Nama Nageswara, Rao support the Bill to revoke Article 370 in Lok Sabha, reports news agency ANI. BSP MP Girish Chandra and TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao support the Bill to revoke #Article370 , in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/LLhG3ipXYG — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





02:43 pm IST Amit Shah: Farooq Abdullah is willing sitting back at home Replying to NCP leader’s, Supriya Sadanand Sule, question over the absence of former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, in the House, Amit Shah rose and said, “Farroq Abdullah has neither been detained nor been arrested. He is willing sitting back at home.”





02:32 pm IST Kashmir has been under monitoring mechanism of the UN, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: Since 1948, Kashmir has been under monitoring mechanism of the United Nations. So, in the wake of bifurcation of J&K state, what should be the stand & status of our country? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress: Kashmir has always been under the attention of the international forum. If Kashmir issue is so easy, why should this govt yesterday address the embassy people of various countries? I simply sought a clarification from the govt. https://t.co/Qz82LDhAYl — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





02:26 pm IST Leh celebrates Union Territory status There were street celebrations here to welcome the Central government’s action conferring Union Territory status on Ladakh. People took to the streets playing drums and trumpets and dancing to the beats in their traditional attire as a huge number of people watched them with glee. A local resident of Leh, who is a BJP member, expressed his gratitude to the Centre for taking this step. He said “BJP has done something really impossible. We were demanding this for years and the BJP government has fulfilled our long-pending wish.” “We are happy that finally Ladakh is a union territory and Article 370 is revoked. The entire public of Ladakh thanks Modiji and Amit Shahji,” said another resident, according to ANI.





02:21 pm IST Congress is speaking in the voice of Pakistan, says Pralhad Joshi Pralhad Joshi, BJP, in Lok Sabha: When the country is celebrating, Congress is speaking in the voice of Pakistan. Pakistan government official statement said it’s a dark day. Pakistan says it’s a dark day&you’re joining them? Pralhad Joshi, BJP, in Lok Sabha: When the country is celebrating, Congress is speaking in the voice of Pakistan. Pakistan govt official statement said it's a dark day. Congress leaders have stated it's a dark day. What does it mean? Pak says it's a dark day&you're joining them? pic.twitter.com/RfaD2TzaE1 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





02:13 pm IST Sachin Pilot: All political parties needed to be involved Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, tweets: For us to be a progressive,vibrant democracy...all political parties and local representatives needed to be involved. For us to be a progressive,vibrant democracy-all political parties&local representatives needed to be involved #JammuKashmir.

No justification for arresting former CMs’, who took oath under the constitution&treating them at par with separatists.I pray and hope that peace prevails — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 6, 2019





02:06 pm IST Janata Dal (U) walks out of the Lok Sabha Janata Dal (U) walks out of the Lok Sabha over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. The party had also staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha yesterday.





01:51 pm IST J&K policy planning group of Congress party to meet today Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of Congress party to meet today, reports news agency ANI.





01:39 pm IST Indresh Kumar, RSS on Article 35A and 370 Indresh Kumar, RSS on Article 35A &370 revoked: I welcome the decision. Even UNO will not oppose it. UNO justice will also support India in this. Indresh Kumar, RSS on Article 35A &370 revoked: I welcome the decision. Even UNO will not oppose it. UNO justice will also support India in this. Pakistan agar koi uchal-khood karta hai, toh usko Pakistan occupied J&K se apne claim ko wapas lena hoga. https://t.co/utvj0pelyj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





01:35 pm IST Mamata Banerjee: BJP should have talked to all stakeholders West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee opposes the bill and says, “We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders. I have no information about Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. I appeal to the government that they should not feel isolated. They are not terrorists. They should be released in the interest of the democratic institutions.” West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee: We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill. They should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders. #Article370 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/dxIhH4QCOo — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





01:31 pm IST Ruckus in Pak parliament as Imran Khan skips emergency meet on Kashmir Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Tuesday, which was called to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir. A ruckus broke out in the Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objected to Khan’s absence from the joint session. Session proceedings stopped even before they started as the Speaker left for his chamber. Pakistan President Arif Alvi had called for the meeting, according to Dawn. The media outlet further added that the session may pass a resolution condemning India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, amongst other things, reports news agency ANI.





01:23 pm IST Activist, Prashant Bhushan: Bifurcation of J&K requires consent of the elected assembly of the State Prashant Bhushan, Activist, tweets: “Bifurcation of J&K requires consent of the elected assembly of the State. Can’t be done by just President or Governor’s consent. Unconstitutional.” Bifurcation of J&K requires consent of the elected assembly of the State. Also any amendment thru 370 to the subjects the Union can deal with in J&K, also requires consent of the J&K assembly. Can't be done by just President or Governor's consent. Unconstitutional — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 5, 2019





01:20 pm IST Ghulam Nabi Azad on party colleagues supporting Centre Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the party colleagues who have spoken in support of Centre’s move to scrap Article 370. “I am not concerned about those who know nothing about the history of Jammu and Kashmir,” reports news agency ANI.





1:11 pm IST Jitender Singh, BJP leader: Congress had misused Article 370 for their own political purposes Jitender Singh, BJP leader, quotes Nehru and alleges Congress of misusing the Article 370 for their own political benefits. He says, “Syama Prasad Mookerjee died fighting against Article 370. We have got the opportunity to redeem ourselves after 70 years. Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said that Article 370 was temporary. If Nehru had allowed to deal with Jammu and Kashmir, as was done with other states, we wouldn’t have been discussing this now. We are unable to understand why Congress has an issue with this move knowing that we are completing what they had failed to. The Congress had misused Article 370 for their own political benefits.”





01:04 pm IST MLA from Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli supports BJP move on Kashmir More Congress leaders on Tuesday came out in support of scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a stand contrary to the party line, even as top leaders went into damage control and called a CWC meeting to formulate a clear stand after several senior leaders embarrassed the opposition party by backing the government. Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli said: “I’m in absolute support of the decision. It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It’s a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision,” reports ANI. She is the Rae Bareli Sadar MLA. Another Congress leader and Sports and Youth Affairs minister of Rajasthan Ashok Chandna also tweeted his support. “This is my personal view, I support scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. But the implementation of the decision must be done through peaceful means and not with high-handedness,” he wrote, joining several other Congress leaders who have supported the government’s move.





01:02 pm IST Rahul Gandhi: National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K Breaking his silence over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to term the move an “abuse of executive power” which will have “grave implications” on national security. National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.



This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019





12:51 pm IST Opposition questions the intentions of BJP behind converting a state into UT A member of Opposition questions the BJP’s move and said, “Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajendra Prasad were alive when Article 370 was brought into existence in J&K. All, in a combined manner, incorporated Article 370 in the state. When the boundaries were sketched, it was enquired if Kashmir wants to be a part of India or it wants to be included in Pakistan. Ultimately, Hari Singh, the then ruler of Kashmir, agreed to join India.” “Even then, Article 370 was incorporated in a very haphazard manner. It wasn’t chalked out properly. We still believe in the principles of communal harmony.. Unity in diversity..it would have been better if the leaders of all political parties had been made a part of this discussion before the bill was passed. I request the home minister to clear why the state has been divided into two UTs. What is the problem in keeping it as it is.”





12:38 pm IST DMK leader: You are converting strong state govt into municipalities DMK leader, T R Baalu opposes the bill and said, he would have supported the bill had it not converted a strong state government in two municipalities.





12:23 pm IST DMK leader, Thalikottai R. Baalu, questions the arrest of Mufti and Omar DMK leader, Thalikottai R. Baalu, questions the arrest of Mufti and Omar in J&K. “The House needs to know on what grounds Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been arrested.”







12:18 pm IST ‘Where is Farooq Abdullah… there is no info’, Lok Sabha member asks Speaker As the Lok Sabha debated the government’s resolution to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to bifurcate the state, the absence of lawmaker from Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was raised in the House. DMK MP, Dayanidhi Maran in Lok Sabha: Mr Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House is missing. He is arrested. We have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral. pic.twitter.com/rxvBHBwGHH — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





12:12 pm IST Jawaharlal Nehru forced Article 370 on India: BJP BJP MP from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma said the Article 370, which gives special status to J&K, is a blot on history and has completely isolated the state. “What has Artixle 370 gives us? Jawaharlal Nehru forced Article 370 on India.”





12:06 pm IST For the first time, state being turned to a union territory, says Congress’s Manish Tewari Talking about J&K having a different Constitution, Manish Tewari, says “Jammu and Kashmir has a different Constitution all together. You have bifurcated the state, but did you consider what will happen to that Constitution. Will you introduce someone who will divide the Constitution too. You have not studied the various clauses of the Constitution. It has happened for the first time in the history, that a state with ‘special status’ has been converted into UT in just the blink of an eye.” “Things lie in grey area as well, they cannot always be measured in terms of black or white,” Tewari adds.





12:01 pm IST Manish Tewari: This bill is undemocratic Manish Tewari: This bill is undemocratic. Even when Andhra Pradesh for bifurcated, the consent of people in power had been sought. “According to the Section 3 of the Constitution, consultation with assembly should be done before changing boundaries of any state.”





11:47 am IST Manish Tewari recalls incidents of the past in Lok Sabha Hitting out at the Centre, Manish Tewari, Congress, recalls incidents of the past in Lok Sabha amid discussion on Jammu and Kashmir and says that the Union Government has violated the law and changed the state in just a night. “You have wrongly interpretated the constitution. You cannot change things overnight and expect the world to support it,” Tewari adds.





11:43 am IST There has been long-standing demand for UT status for Ladakh: Amit Shah on bifurcation decision There has been long-standing demand for UT status for Ladakh.We have fulfilled it now: Home minister Amit Shah on bifurcation decision. Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory will have assembly with CM, MLAs.





11:42 am IST PoK, Aksai Chin is integral part of J-K, can die for it: Amit Shah Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin is an integral and inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir and India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. “Whenever I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin comes under it and can die for it,” Shah snapped back at Leader of Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. Shah’s retort came following Congress MP said: “I don’t think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.”





11:39 am IST Amit Shah: Article 370 can be scrapped in accordance to a resolution already in place Talking on the constitutional front of the bifurcation bill, home minister Amit Shah says, “According to Presidential order, all the Centre’s laws will apply to Jammu and Kashmir. There is resolution in place, according to which, Article 370 (3), Article 370 can be scrapped.





11:34 am IST How can you not consider PoK as a part of India, asks Amit Shah to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Amit Shah, aggresively, asks Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: How can you not consider Pakistan occupied Kashmir as a part of India. We will give our lives for this region. When I say Jammu and Kashmir, I also include PoK. As clearly mentioned in the constitution, the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir include PoK and Aksai Chin.





11:29 am IST Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The state has also agreed to the same. No legal or constitutional disputes can be addressed. This Parliament can make laws on this issue as, we believe, this House is competent enough.





11:16 am IST Parliament has full power to make laws in J&K: Amit Shah Parliament has full power to make laws in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah while clarifying to the questions put up by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.





11:15 am IST Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Can J&K be an internal matter Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: S Jaishankar told Mike Pompeo a few days before that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don’t interfere in it. Can J&K still be an internal matter? We want to know. Entire Congress party wants to be enlightened by you, reports news agency ANI.





11:15 am IST Amit Shah must clarify what’s happening in J&K: Congress Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: Home Minister needs to clarify if Kashmir is still a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir is an open prison today.

We have no information of Jammu and Kashmir. No internet, political leaders are arrested. We need to know what is happening from the home minister.





11:13 am IST Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: you violated all rules and converted a state into UT Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha: I don’t think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha: I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight. pic.twitter.com/pRXFHDuSu7 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





11:08 am IST Amit Shah makes statement in Lok Sabha Lok Sabha began at 11 am. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.





11:06 am IST Congress to have Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari as speakers on J&K Reorganisation Bill Congress to have Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari as speakers on J&K Reorganisation Bill, in Lok Sabha, reports news agency ANI.





11:04 am IST BJP meeting concluded The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other top leaders, at the Parliament has concluded, reports news agency ANI.





11:00 am IST BJP meeting, chaired by PM Modi, underway A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar & Nitin Gadkari is underway, at the Parliament, reports news agency ANI.





10:54 am IST Amit Shah arrives at parliament House Union home minister Amit Shah and MOS Arjunnram maghwal arrive at parliament House in New Delhi. Amit Shah and MOS Arjunnram maghwal reaches parliament House ( HT Photo/ Sonu Mehta )





10:23 am IST D S Dattatray, District Magistrate, Doda: Situation remained peaceful in Doda D S Dattatray, District Magistrate, Doda, J&K: Situation remained peaceful in Doda, today. I thank people for the patience they showed & appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services. D S Dattatray, District Magistrate Doda (J&K): Situation remained peaceful in Doda, today. I thank people for the patience they showed & appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services. (5.8.19) pic.twitter.com/15vKj7P8YG — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:21 am IST Karnataka Congress Chief, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Article370 It’s a move that is going to be very harmful for future of the country, for the unity of this country, it’s going to have a huge impact on the entire country, not only J&K. BJP Govt is playing with fire. This will lead to further erosion of our constitutional values and our rights under the constitution. This naked display of state power & state machinery will have disastrous consequences for the country. Dinesh Gundu Rao,Congress on #Article370Scrapped: When you do something which is against the will of people, serious consequences will follow. This misadventure is going to have serious consequences. This move was to divert attention from real issues that country is facing. (5.8) https://t.co/KXYhUXssSD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019





10:17 am IST BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero hour Notice in RS BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘injustice towards employees of institutions accredited to AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)’





10:14 am IST Voice of Karachi, Chairman, Nadeem Nusrat on Kashmir Voice of Karachi, Chairman, Nadeem Nusrat in Washington DC, USA: While Pakistan demands right to a referendum in Kashmir, is it willing to grant the same right to its own disgruntled ethnic minorities? Voice of Karachi's Nadeem Nusrat has called for the creation of autonomous 'Greater Karachi' within Pakistan, says,"Until Pak gives same rights it's demanding for Kashmiris to its own Mohajirs,Baloch,Pashtuns&Hazaras citizens,it has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris" pic.twitter.com/Jy3IO3uHlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





10:10 am IST DMK MP P Wilson gives Zero Hour Notice in RS DMK MP P Wilson has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to ‘increase the retirement age of High Court Judges’.





10:07 am IST BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatia gives Zero Hour notice in RS BJP MP Satyanarayan Jatia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes.





10:05 am IST More security forces deployed in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces deployed in Srinagar as Section 144 is imposed here. Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces deployed in Srinagar as Section 144 is imposed here. pic.twitter.com/yNN1Ik62Qa — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





10:04 am IST Pak has no moral ground to plead Kashmir’s case: Mohajir leader A US-based group representing expatriate Mohajirs on Monday called for the creation of an autonomous “Greater Karachi” within Pakistan. The demand came in soon after India moved to end Kashmir’s special status. The group seeks for complete autonomy to all ethnic entities and regions that are part of Pakistan’s own territory. “Until Pakistan affords the same rights it is demanding for Kashmiris to its own Mohajir, Baloch, Pashtuns and Hazarah citizens, it has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris,” Voice of Karachi (VOK) chairman Nadeem Nusrat told ANI.





10:02 am IST Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held today Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, over J&K issue, to be held today. Meeting can be postponed for tomorrow if the Parliament proceedings extends.





10:00 am IST Congress party meeting to be held at 10:30 am A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday in Parliament. Delhi: A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am today in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/UYFtrisvZu — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019





09:52 am IST PM Modi to address the nation to explain big Kashmir move on Article 370 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation to explain his government’s huge step to redefine and reorganize the state of Jammu and Kashmir after Parliament gives its approval later this week. Read full article here





09:51 am IST So what changes for Jammu and Kashmir now? The effective scrapping of Article 370 brings Jammu and Kashmir completely under Indian law, like any other state or UT. Under the IoA, only matters of defence, communications and external affairs were under the Centre. In addition, the 1954 Presidential order also created Article 35A, which empowered the state to define permanent residents and provide them special rights and privileges. Now, Article 35 stands nullified.





09:50 am IST Why was this needed? As per clause 3, Article 370 could have only been scrapped after the state’s constituent assembly recommended it. Currently, governor Satya Pal Malik is in-charge of the state, after the ruling coalition of Peoples Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party fell in 2018. Hence, the clause added to Article 367 ensured that the Governor could be counted as the state, on whose recommendation the new presidential order was passed.





09:49 am IST First came the presidential order Officially called the Constitution(Application to Jammu & Kashmir Order) 2019, and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the order superseded the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir Order) 1954, and included two main points: It added a clause to Article 367, which clarified that references to representative of the President, as well as the state government could be construed as references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir The order will supersede (Application to Jammu and Kashmir Order) 1954, effectively nullifying Article 35A, which empowered the state to define permanent residents, giving them special rights and privileges.





09:48 am IST The ‘kill switch’ Clause 3 of the article stated: “The President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify: Provided that the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2) shall be necessary before the President issues such a notification.” A Constitution order signed by the President could scrap the article, but it required the state’s constituent assembly to recommend this.





09:46 am IST What’s Article 370? Introduced in the Constitution in 1949, it expanded the state’s powers: any law passed by Parliament could apply as long as they formed part of the Instrument of Accession, and only after consultation with the state government. Over time, this article was used to include several subjects, other than defence communications and foreign affairs that the Centre could legislate on.





09:44 am IST What made J&K different? Unlike other states, it had its own penal code, and specific laws for transfer of property, inheritance, personal laws, benami transactions, RTI etc. While several items in the Union and Concurrent lists applied to J&K, parliament needed the state to ratify them.





09:42 am IST The four matters before Upper House The four matters before Upper House: Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 – issued by President of India to supersede the 1954 order related to Article 370. Resolution for repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution of India Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Bill, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2019



