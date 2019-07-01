Parliament live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is currently underway and will continue till July 26.

In the Lower House of the Parliament, the Indian Medical Council(Amendment)Bill, 2019 and the Aadhaar and Other Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2019 are among the bills that will be taken up for consideration on Monday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will strengthen its position in the Rajya Sabha with the addition of four more members later this week.

This will be following the inclusion of four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) member. With this, the NDA will have 115 MPs with a clear sight at the halfway mark of 121 in the House of 241 (actual strength 245).

Follow live updates here:

11:50 am IST DMK MP gives adjournment notice in LS over ‘urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin DMK MP TR Balu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over ‘urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin’.





11:47 am IST IUML MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS over Jharkhand mob lynching IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI.





11:45 am IST DMK announces names of 3 candidates for Rajya Sabha The DMK announced names of three candidates for Rajya Sabha - MDMK chief Vaiko, former additional advocate general P Wilson and party’s Labour Progressive Federation general secretary M Shanmugham, reported news agency ANI.





11:40 am IST Bill on reservation for teachers in Lok Sabha today The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill 2019 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.





11:30 am IST Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) bill in RS today The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today.



