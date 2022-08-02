Home / India News / Monsoon session LIVE: BJP unaffected by price rise, are thick-skinned, says Cong
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: The 12th day of monsoon session is expected to witness a debate on price rise in Rajya Sabha. 
The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 01:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: It's the 12 day of the monsoon session and all eyes are on the inflation debate in the Rajya Sabha which will take place at 2 pm. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a reply to the debate over price rise in Lok Sabha, stating that India has been the fastest growing economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts. The opposition parties Congress and DMK staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha while she was delivering her address. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 02, 2022 01:05 PM IST

    BJP to hold meet on Vice-Presidential polls on August 5: Pralhad Joshi

    Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a meeting will be held on August 5 regarding the upcoming Vice-presidential polls. Addressing the media persons after attending the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Joshi said, "We will be meeting again on August 5 regarding vice-presidential polls."

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    20 historical and religious sites identified for 'national importance' tag: Govt

    Twenty heritage sites, including two ancient mounds at Haryana's Rakhigarhi and the age-old Anangtal in Delhi, have been identified for the national importance tag, the government has said. Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy shared the details in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the central government has identified new historical and religious places in the country that can be declared as monuments/sites of national importance during the last three years. Read more

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    BJP unaffected by price rise, they are thick-skinned people: Kharge

    We're ready to discuss the issue of price rise & have a consensus among us to keep the issue of inflation in the house. When people across India are affected by inflation, BJP seems to be unaffected by it, they're thick-skinned people: RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    Decrease in circulation of fake 2000 notes from 2018-19: Centre to Lok Sabha

    The circulation of fake 2000 denomination currency notes has decreased in the banking system from 2018-19, the Union ministry of finance on Monday told Lok Sabha. It also added that there was an increasing trend in the number of fake currency notes seized between 2018 and 2020. Read more

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    BJP parliamentary party meet underway

    BJP Parliamentary party meeting is underway in Parliament building. The meeting comes on a day when Rajya Sabha is expected to debate on price rise. 

