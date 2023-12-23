Parliament security breach accused Mahesh Kumawat’s custody extended till Jan 3

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the parliament security breach case, for furter 11 days, till January 3. Kumawat (32), in brown hoodie was produced before the Delhi court on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

Kumawat (32), who was arrested on December 15, was produced before the court amid heavy security. He was initially sent to seven days in police custody after his arrest.

The Delhi Police special cell, which is probing the security breach case, sought an extension of custody for a further period of thirteen days under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which allows for thirty days as a maximum period for which the investigating agency can ask for the custody of an accused.

“The psychoanalysis tests are being conducted which are to be analysed and is to be confronted with other accused persons”, special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh submitted before the court.

The legal aid counsel provided to Kumawat by the court argued that the grounds mentioned in the remand application do not warrant custody of thirteen days.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur after perusing the record placed before it and noting the submissions of the counsel sent Kumawat to custody till January 5.

The prosecutor had on December 17, when Kumawat was initially produced before the Delhi court after his arrest, told the court that his custody was required “to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with enemy country and terrorist organisations”.

It was also told to the court that the accused “wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands”.

Kumawat, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell after being interrogated in relation to the brazen incursion that took place on the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attacks.

The special cell had alleged that he has been associated with accused Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the breach, for the last two years and had been a part of all the meetings held, including those in Mysore, Gurugram and Delhi.

The police have already arrested five other accused – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi and Lalit Mohan Jha – in the Parliament security breach case.

According to the police, Kumwat was in contact with other accused persons in hatching the conspiracy for the last two years. He also helped the mastermind accused, Lalit Jha, in the destruction of mobile phones to destroy evidence and to hide the larger conspiracy.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police under sections 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging public duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt assault and wrongful restraint), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA, based on the complaint filed by the Deputy Director (Security) of Parliament.

On December 13, while the parliament was in session two accused – Sagar Sharma (27), and Manoranjan D (34) – walked past three layers of security before rappelling down from the visitors’ gallery and spraying coloured smoke inside the Lok Sabha, while Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Singh (37), had opened smoke canisters outside the premises while shouting slogans.

The four accused were immediately apprehended, while Kumawat and Jha surrendered before the police on December 14 and both were handed over to the special cell. On December 16, Kumawat was remanded to police custody for seven days.