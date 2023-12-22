Parliament security breach: HC to hear plea against order to provide FIR copy

The Delhi high court was on Friday expected to hear a Delhi Police plea against a local court order directing them to provide a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the Parliament security breach case to one of the accused, Neelam Azad. Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur on Thursday directed police to provide the FIR. (HT PHOTO)

Azad, 37, and the other accused have been booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code Sections including 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The plea was mentioned before a bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna on Friday and is likely to be heard later in the day.

Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur on Thursday directed police to provide the FIR in response to an application filed on Azad’s behalf, saying she was entitled as a matter of right to legal assistance. Kaur added the right was available to Azad even when she was in police custody. She allowed Azad’s lawyer to meet her on alternate days for 15 minutes for a meaningful interaction.

In her application, Azad submitted her parents visited the Sansad Marg Police Station to get a copy of the FIR and to meet her but were told that she was unavailable. She added she must get the copy to avail the legal remedies which were impossible without being aware of the allegations in the FIR.

The police cited the sensitive nature of the case and opposed the plea saying the FIR was in a sealed cover.

Two intruders, Sagar Sharma, and Manoranjan D, jumped into Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery after clearing three layers of security and sprayed coloured smoke in a major security breach last week. The intrusion was planned to seek the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues such as inflation and poverty. It coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament and sparked questions about laxity in security.

Amol Shinde and Azad shouted slogans outside Parliament before their arrest in the case.