LIVE BLOG

Parliament Session Live: J-K reservation amendment bill in Lok Sabha budget session today

Lok Sabha session live updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is aimed at providing relief to persons in Jammu and Kashmir residing in areas adjoining the international border.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 28, 2019 11:01 IST
highlights

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today.

The bill is aimed at providing relief to persons in Jammu and Kashmir residing in areas adjoining the international border.

They can now avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in different professional courses. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

Follow live updates here:

10:54 am IST

BJP has issued a three line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs for today

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal: BJP has issued a three line whip for its Lok Sabha MPs for today. A resolution for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir and J&K Reservation Act are on list of business today.

 

10:53 am IST

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over “lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand”.

 

