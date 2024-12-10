Dec 10, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the allegation of George Soros' link with Congress leadership is not one raised by the BJP.

"It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that. Rahul Gandhi's conduct and all his activities are very well known to the people. The matter is serious. It's not a matter concerning the BJP only. It is a matter concerning the entire nation. When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand together and be united," he told ANI.

Rijiju further said, "George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government. He wants to destroy the Indian economy. It is a matter of grave concern for every citizen of India. George Soros and his links with the Congress leadership are not concerning only for the BJP."