Parliament session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Parliament winter session live updates: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw an uproar over the Congress's alleged links to Hungarian-American businessman and investor George Soros, with the Opposition accusing the treasury bench of not wanting the House to function. The Lower House was adjourned thrice, first till 12 noon, then 2pm and 3pm. When the members reconvened at 3pm, loud sloganeering in the House led to the proceedings being adjourned for the day....Read More
The Rajya Sabha also witnessed similar adjournments, with both the treasury and Opposition sides raising allegations against each other.
Dismissing the Congress' accusations, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the ruling bench wants the House to function properly.
The House reconvened again on Tuesday, December 10. Within 6 minutes of beginning the session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 pm.
Parliament winter session | Key points
- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned after the BJP and the Opposition continuously levelled allegations against each other.
- Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda repeated allegations against the Congress, over its links with George Soros Foundation.
- Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rejected the allegations, with Jairam Ramesh asking chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to not take part in the Centre's "game" and "protect" the House.
- Jagdeep Dhankhar held a meeting in his chambers with Nadda and Kharge, where the purpose was to ensure that the House runs smoothly.
- While the Centre accused Congress of running away from a discussion on George Soros, the latter blamed the BJP of avoid a debate on the Adani row.
- Within 6 minutes into the proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was forced to adjourned the House session till 12 pm. Similarly, Jagdeep Dhankhar also adjourned the Rajya Sabha proceedings till 12 noon.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Why Congress not clarifying George Soros' connection, asks Union minister
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday asked as to why the Congress is not giving a clarification on what George Soros' link is with Sonia Gandhi.
"They are not letting the House run and then creating chaos outside the House," he added.
Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Amid constant sloganeering and noisy disruption, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Parliament session LIVE: George Soros-Congress link not alleged by BJP, says Kiren Rijiju
Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the allegation of George Soros' link with Congress leadership is not one raised by the BJP.
"It is a report in the public domain and everybody is aware of that. Rahul Gandhi's conduct and all his activities are very well known to the people. The matter is serious. It's not a matter concerning the BJP only. It is a matter concerning the entire nation. When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand together and be united," he told ANI.
Rijiju further said, "George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government. He wants to destroy the Indian economy. It is a matter of grave concern for every citizen of India. George Soros and his links with the Congress leadership are not concerning only for the BJP."
Parliament session LIVE: 6 minutes in, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Within 6 minutes into the proceedings of the Lower House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was forced to adjourn the session till 12 pm amid massive uproar from the Opposition.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha in session
The winter session proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have begun for the day.
Lok Sabha proceedings are being chaired by Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is presiding over Rajya Sabha session.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Govt not weak, says Kiren Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is not weak, and if there are any important business or bills which need to be passed, then they will do so.
"We are not doing this right now because we want a proper discussion on those issues... We are looking for inputs from all the members of Parliament. The Opposition cannot block the functioning of the Parliament. Whenever it comes to passing of the bills, the government can do it," he added.
Parliament session LIVE updates: We shouldn't disrupt parliamentary proceedings, says Rijiju
Amid the ongoing continuous disruptions in the Houses, union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said whatever the issues may be, parliamentary proceedings should not be disrupted.
"Many MPs including MPs from the Samajwadi Party, TMC and the Congress have come to me. The entire Congress party in Rajya Sabha are looking for debate and discussion in the House. It is only Rahul Gandhi who doesn't want to take part in the parliamentary proceeding. Probably Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in parliamentary democracy," he added.
Rijiju further said, "But all other MPs are very interested in having debates and discussions in the House. Every MP is concerned about their constituency... Rahul Gandhi doesn't have to bother about any issues... He doesn't have any understanding about the plight of the people... So whenever the Congress MPs have come to me, I told them to convince their leader."
Parliament session LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi chairs meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Congress LS MPs in the Parliament Annexe's Main Committee Room.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Ruling party stopping procedures in systemic manner, says Congress
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that the ruling party is halting the procedures in both the Houses in a "systemic manner".
"We have not had a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha after the Thursday of last week...The government does not want to have any discussions," he added.
Parliament session LIVE updates: Congress says 'won't stop raising Adani issue'
After adjournment of both the Houses on Monday, Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the BJP and said that the opposition will not stop raising the Gautam Adani issue as they do not have anything to hide.
However, he claimed that saffron party was not talking about the Adani issue because it had "everything to hide".
Parliament session LIVE updates: Houses to reconvene at 11
After being adjourned over massive uproar from the treasury and the Opposition benches on Monday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, December 10.