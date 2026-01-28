Parliament set for face-off as Centre rejects call for jobs Act, SIR debates

The Union government on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s demand to debate the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G, in the budget session of Parliament, setting the stage for another confrontation. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju virtually rejected both the demands. (ANI)

In an all-party meeting on Tuesday to set the broad agenda, the Congress, Left and some other Opposition parties sought a debate on the adverse impact of SIR and announced that they will continue to demand that the VB G Ram G Act, passed in the winter session, be replaced by the now-defunct Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju virtually rejected both the demands. Referring to the debate on electoral reforms in the winter session, Rijiju said, “Last time all parties demanded a debate on SIR. We expanded the scope and held a debate on electoral reforms. A thorough, marathon discussion took place. Opposition parties had exhausted their arguments. All MPs were given ample time. Another debate on the issue will be uncalled for.”

On the Congress’s demand to repeal the VB G Ram G and bring back MGNREGS, Rijiju said, “The (VB G Ram G) bill has been passed. It has become a law. We had a debate earlier. We cannot go in reverse gear. We have to follow the constitutionality.”

Later, Congress general secretary Nasser Hussain criticised the decision after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group, “During the debate on SIR. We had given many suggestions but none of them were implemented. Also, if you see, SIR has created havoc in states. There is an urgent need to discuss the issue.”

Congress’s communications head Jairam Ramesh told reporters after the meeting that they will demand a rollback of the VB G Ram G Act. Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas maintained that SIR and VB G Ram G were big issues. “We wanted to discuss foreign policy, Centre-state relations and the higher education bill but it did not happen,” he said.

The budget session of Parliament — the longest in the calendar year — will start from Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses. The Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday, and the first half of the session will continue till February 13. The second half will be held between March 9 and April 2.

Urging the members to allow the House to function without disturbance and disruption, Rijiju said all the lawmakers come to the House to raise issues related to their respective constituencies. “There should be no disruption; discussion should take place as per the rules. Each other’s views should be heard. As much freedom as one has to speak, one should listen to others just as much,” he said.

Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra said, “As directed by our party president Naveen Patnaik, the BJD, in the all-party meeting today, placed two major issues that the party will be taking up during this upcoming budget session. The first relates to farmers and their welfare and the second relates to law and order situation.”

The Opposition is gearing to corner the government on a host of issues during the budget session, including the ongoing SIR in 12 regions, the falling rupee, foreign policy matters from security to tariffs, and the state of joblessness and economy.

Rijiju said the bills – which have been listed for the second half of the session – will be announced after the President’s address.