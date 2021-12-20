Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, House adjourned
Live

Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, House adjourned

  • The Opposition is likely to continue its protests as it rejected the Centre’s invitation for a meeting to resolve the logjam caused by the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs.
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during a protest at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during a protest at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

After a chaotic week and continuous protest by the opposition parties, Parliament on Monday resumed for the final week of the winter session this year. By Friday last week, the Opposition demand in Lok Sabha grew stronger for the resignation of minister of state for home, Ajay Misra ‘Teni’, whose son is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

There is also no resolution in sight in the Rajya Sabha as a united opposition rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam. Opposition members of the Upper House have been holding a protest at the Gandhi Statue demanding revocation of suspension of the 12 MPs.

A government invitation went to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M) on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. A meeting was to be convened at 10am on Monday by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men. A proposal for the same was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 20, 2021 03:32 PM IST

    Majority of India's population vaccinated: Health minister in Rajya Sabha

    “Under PM Modi's leadership, with the efforts of our healthcare workers, 88% of first doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered; 58% of second doses administered so far. Majority of the population in India is vaccinated today,” says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST

    Lok Sabha passes Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021

    'The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' passed in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

    House adjourned till tomorrow, December 21.

  • Dec 20, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    LoP Kharge hits out at Centre over remarks over its invitation to Opposition

    On Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's comment on Centre's invitation to opposition parties, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It's a cheap statement. No party weakens with such statements. He should first accept that they made a mistake. Did you suspend them as per rules? You suspended them by violating rules. We're saying that the suspensions be revoked. What's wrong with it?”

    “You're trying to divide Opposition. 15-16 parties are fighting against this issue together, they call members of only 5 parties to divide us. This divide and rule policy was perhaps given to them by the British. They have nothing to say, so they'll keep saying such things,” he added.

  • Dec 20, 2021 02:54 PM IST

    Election Laws (Amendment) Bill has legal drawbacks: Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

    “This [Election Laws (Amendment) Bill] should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST

    Causing disturbance, disruption Opposition's mantra: Piyush Goyal

    The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra, says Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal.

  • Dec 20, 2021 02:08 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3pm

    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 3pm amid Opposition MPs' protest over the suspension of 12 MPs from the House as well as the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

  • Dec 20, 2021 12:50 PM IST

    Aadhaar a proof of residence, not citizenship: Tharoor in Lok Sabha

    “Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence, it's not proof of citizenship. If you're in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you're getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You're potentially giving the vote to non-citizens,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 20, 2021 12:49 PM IST

    Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 tabled in Lok Sabha

    The 'Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' introduced in Lok Sabha. House adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition.

  • Dec 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST

    Opposition MPs to conduct march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk

    Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30pm tomorrow, demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

  • Dec 20, 2021 11:53 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after Opposition ruckus.

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST

    PM Modi holds meeting with key ministers to discuss government strategy for ongoing Winter Session

    PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session.

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST

    Opposition parties to not attend meeting called by Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition parties have decided not to attend meeting called by the government to end logjam in Rajya Sabha.

    In an internal meeting of opposition parties this morning, leaders concluded the invitation for talks to 5 parties is a ploy to divide the opposition.

  • Dec 20, 2021 09:54 AM IST

    More notices flow in from Opposition in both Houses 

  • Dec 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, demands "immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Teni".

  • Dec 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST

    Congress leader Manish Tewari hits out at Centre

  • Dec 20, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    Centre likely to table bill to raise women's marriage age to 21 years

    The government has decided to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. The Centre had on Wednesday cleared a proposal for the same. The proposed bill may also seek to make consequential changes to various personal laws relating to marriage of different communities to ensure a uniform marriage age, PTI reported

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament winter session
india news

Sanjay Raut says comparing smooth roads to Hema Malini's cheeks means respect

Stating that he did not take the comment of Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil in a negative way, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said such comparisons had happened earlier too.
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Dozens released after protest at Chennai Foxconn plant

India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to minimise the impact of the trade war between China and the United States.
The highway was blocked for hours in the southern city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, home to a plant where the Taiwan contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began assembling the iPhone 12 this year.(Reuters)
The highway was blocked for hours in the southern city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, home to a plant where the Taiwan contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began assembling the iPhone 12 this year.(Reuters)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Chennai
Close Story
india news

Parliament: Causing disruption is Oppn mantra, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal hit out at the Opposition for not attending a meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Union minister Piyush Goyal talks to reporters outside Parliament. (ANI Twitter)
Union minister Piyush Goyal talks to reporters outside Parliament. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha amid opposition

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the Bill and said it should be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny. “Linking of Aadhaar numbers with voter IDs will lead to mass disenfranchisement,” he said
Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. He introduced in Lok Sabha the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)
Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. He introduced in Lok Sabha the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story
india news

Kerala records 4 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 15

Omicron was first detected in South Africa on November 24 and has since then, spread to nearly 100 countries. The World Health Organization has already categorised it as a ‘variant of concern’.
Medical staff collects samples for Covid-19 test at a walk-in kiosk in Kerala.(HT Photo)
Medical staff collects samples for Covid-19 test at a walk-in kiosk in Kerala.(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

'Giving vote to non-citizens': Shashi Tharoor on Election Laws (amendment) Bill

  • Introducing the bill, the Union law minister said that the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (HT archive)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (HT archive)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Srinagar freezes as night temperature stays at -5.8 degree Celsius

Many water bodies including waterfalls, lakes and streams have frozen across the Kashmir valley due to extreme cold wave conditions over the past week.
Srinagar: A view of a frozen waterfall, about 50 kilometers from Srinagar, at Drung region of Tangmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday. Kashmir continues to reel under a severe cold wave with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season on Saturday (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
Srinagar: A view of a frozen waterfall, about 50 kilometers from Srinagar, at Drung region of Tangmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday. Kashmir continues to reel under a severe cold wave with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season on Saturday (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Omicron spread in India: States which recorded new cases of the variant

India has been continuously recording Omicron cases for the past week. There were 30 new Omicron cases on Saturday. On Friday, there were 26 new Omicron cases in the country, while the tally was 14 on Thursday. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 12 such cases.
Delhi University students are seen wearing masks a they roam around the campus.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
Delhi University students are seen wearing masks a they roam around the campus.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

News updates from HT: Omicron cases in multiple states, nationwide tally at 166

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra now has 54 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.&nbsp;(PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
Maharashtra now has 54 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Omicron: New cases in multiple states, nationwide tally reaches 170

The India-wide Omicron tally now stands at 170, with the state-wise breakup being: Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (28), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
Commuters disembark from a suburban train at a railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, on December 1, 2021.&nbsp;(File Photo / REUTERS)
Commuters disembark from a suburban train at a railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, on December 1, 2021. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BJP, ally NPP begin campaign ahead of polls in Manipur

BJP’s Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi has said the state’s ruling coalition led by BJP’s N Biren Singh has demonstrated its seriousness to resolve issues facing people and ensure there are no blockades.
The Congress, which emerged as the largest single party in the 2017 Manipur elections, has witnessed a depletion in its strength from 28 to 17 due to exits by legislators (Twitter/@AShardaDevi)
The Congress, which emerged as the largest single party in the 2017 Manipur elections, has witnessed a depletion in its strength from 28 to 17 due to exits by legislators (Twitter/@AShardaDevi)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story
india news

PM Modi chairs meeting with top ministers to chalk out plans for ongoing session

The government had also invited five political parties whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock in the Parliament. However, the Opposition has refused to attend the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case 

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

Prayagraj:  PM Modi to transfer 1000cr in account of SHGs for women empowerment

The programme is going to benefit around 16 lakh women members. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units.   
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Published on Dec 20, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Prayagraj
Close Story
india news

Maha min says ‘roads in my constituency like Hema Malini’s cheeks’, apologises

  • The Maharashtra minister apologised for his remarks later after receiving warning from the women’s commission.
Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil(Instagram)
Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil(Instagram)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out