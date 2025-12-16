Parliament winter session Live updates: G-RAM-G bill to replace MGNREGA becomes a flashpoint

The bill was listed to be introduced on Monday, but will instead be tabled on Tuesday, according to the Lok Sabha list of business.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to intervene and oppose the bill on Tuesday.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government's move to reframe the MGNREGA scheme and said the Congress would oppose this.

"This is not just about renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is a BJP-RSS conspiracy to end MGNREGA. Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil," Kharge said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha, a proposed legislation aimed at further amending major insurance-related laws to strengthen India's insurance framework.

The bill proposes amendments to three major legislations governing the insurance sector: the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.