Parliament winter session Live updates: G-RAM-G bill to replace MGNREGA becomes a flashpoint
Parliament Winter Session Live: The replacement of MGNREGA with the G-RAM-G bill is being introduced in the Lok Sabha today, with the Congress opposing the move. This bill is set to become the new flashpoint between the government and the opposition.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The parliament is in its final leg of the winter session, with a flurry of bills scheduled to come up in the Lok Sabha on Monday. That is continuing on Tuesday as well, with the government set to introduce the Viksit Bharat– Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as VB–G RAM G bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the UPA-era MGNREGA scheme....Read More
The bill was listed to be introduced on Monday, but will instead be tabled on Tuesday, according to the Lok Sabha list of business.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to intervene and oppose the bill on Tuesday.
Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government's move to reframe the MGNREGA scheme and said the Congress would oppose this.
"This is not just about renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is a BJP-RSS conspiracy to end MGNREGA. Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil," Kharge said.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also introduced The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha, a proposed legislation aimed at further amending major insurance-related laws to strengthen India's insurance framework.
The bill proposes amendments to three major legislations governing the insurance sector: the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi opposes reduction of Centre's share through G-RAM-G bill
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi is opposing the reduction of the Centre's share through the G-RAM-G bill, as compared to MGNREGA.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi leads charge against G-RAM-G bill
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi is leading the charge against the G-RAM-G bill, objecting that the guarantee becomes subject to demand.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Shivraj Chouhan asks leave to introduce G-RAM-G bill to replace MGNREGA
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Shivraj Chouhan has asked for leave to introduce the G-RAM-G bill to replace MGNREGA amid uproar.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman defends The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill
Nirmala Sitharaman defends The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, saying everything is ‘part of discussion’.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: SP MP questions replacement of Mahatma Gandhi's name with G-RAM-G bill
Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman questions the replacement of Mahatma Gandhi's name with the G-RAM-G bill.
"No greater man than Mahatma Gandhi has ever been born in the world. After Mahatma Gandhi's death, there wasn't a single flag in the world, except for that of Soviet Russia, that didn't lower in his honour. But these people (BJP) get a fever just at the mention of Gandhi's name... Why are they doing all this? It would have been better if they had named it the Godse scheme. The review should have focused on how effective this scheme has been... The states are not in a good financial condition, and putting more burden on them is not right," he told ANI.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Opposition opposes The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill
Opposition has opposed The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, with several members objecting to the ‘Hindi-isation’ of legislations.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Opposition demands Commonwealth Games 2030 co-hosting rights for Haryana
Opposition leaders protested inside Parliament premises demanding Haryana be made co-host of Commonwealth Games 2030 which will be hosted by Ahmedabad, PTI reported.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 introduced
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha, a proposed legislation aimed at further amending major insurance-related laws to strengthen India's insurance framework.