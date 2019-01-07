Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, triple talaq bill likely to be introduced today

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday after a united Opposition foiled the government’s previous attempts to push it in the Upper House as it insisted on referring it to the select committee of Parliament.

The government will try to push the triple talaq bill to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among a section of Muslims over the two remaining days of Parliament’s winter session, which ends on January 8. It is also open to reintroducing an ordinance or an executive order to criminalise the practice if the legislation is not passed, according to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries.

Follow live updates here:

11:25 am IST Triple talaq bill meant for justice for women: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar “Triple Talaq Bill is listed in Rajya Sabha, it’s not a question of government’s reputation. The Bill is meant to get justice for women, so everyone should support it. We all must help in getting the Bill passed,” said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.





11:15 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm The Upper Hiuse of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2pm.





11:00 am IST Rajya Sabha proceedings begin The Rajya Sabha proceedings began today at 11 am.





10:45 am IST Bills to be discussed Other bills listed for introduction in the upper house include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill’19, the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill’19. The bills for consideration and passing include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill’18, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill’18, the Consumer Protection Bill’18 and the Appropriation (No.6) Bill’18.





10:40 am IST If Oppn stalls bill in Rajya Sabha, govt may revive ordinance The government is open to reintroducing an ordinance or an executive order to criminalise the triple talaq practice if the legislation is not passed, according to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries.



