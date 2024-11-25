Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha members to mark attendance with digital pens on electronic tabs

Members of the Lok Sabha attending the winter session of parliament will have the option to mark their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tablet starting today, reported news agency PTI. Members of the Lok Sabha will have the option to mark their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tablet

As part of Speaker Om Birla's initiative to make Parliament paperless, electronic tabs will be available at four counters in the lobby of the Lok Sabha chamber.

"Physical attendance registers will continue to be kept at the counters. However, members are advised to use the tab as a preferred choice and help make Parliament paperless," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Also Read: Opposition looks to corner govt over Adani issue in Winter Session of Parliament

Officials told PTI that Lok Sabha members would first need to select their names from the drop-down menu on the tablet, sign using the digital pen, and then press the 'submit' button to confirm their attendance.

There will also be a team of engineers from the National Informatics Centre at every counter for technical assistance.

Members are required to mark their attendance in the register to receive their daily allowance during Parliament sessions. Previously, Lok Sabha members recorded their attendance using a mobile app.

The winter session of parliament will begin today and conclude on December 20. A total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.

There will be no sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26, to commemorate 'Constitution Day'.

The Opposition bloc is also expected to raise the issue of Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group. Earlier, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the central government was "ready to discuss any topic" brought up in parliament.