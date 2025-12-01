Parliament’s winter session shouldn’t be sacrificed for political purposes: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the country has embarked on a path of progress and that India has proved democracy can deliver. He said Parliament is for delivery and not drama. In a message to both the ruling side and the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the parties that faced defeat in the Bihar polls last month should leave behind negativity, and those who won should not show arrogance from victory.

In his customary remarks at the beginning of Parliament's winter session, he said the sitting should be used by all sides to fulfil the mandate given by the people.

“The winter session is not a ritual. It is a means of propelling the country towards progress. India has lived democracy and at various times strengthened the faith in democracy. The polls in Bihar showed that…the voter turnout of women in itself creates new hope. On the one hand, there is democracy and the economic prowess is being seen by the world.”

He added that the winter session should be centred on what Parliament can do for the country and what it intends to do. “The Opposition should do its part and raise important issues and step aside from the disappointment of failure. Some parties cannot even handle that, their defeat has made them unsettled…” he said.

He said the Parliament session should not be sacrificed for political or electoral purposes. “For some time now, the House has been used for election warming-up or is being used for the frustration of defeat. They are not able to go among the public. A new tradition has been created to use the House for their own politics. Now that the country has rejected them, they should consider changing the strategy. I am ready to give tips — give the MPs [members of Parliament] an opportunity,” he said.

Modi added that those who have come to the House for the first time after being elected, or those who are young, are very troubled and sad in the House because they are not getting the opportunity to prove their capability. “They are being stopped from telling the problems of their constituency…Whatever the party may be, we should allow anyone — our new generation, the young MPs, the MPs who have come for the first time,” he said.