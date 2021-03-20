IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station
A part of Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday(Sourced)
A part of Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday(Sourced)
india news

Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station

No casualties were reported in the incident, chief fire officer Sushil Kumar said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:13 AM IST

A minor fire broke out in the generator and luggage compartment of a Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station around 7am on Saturday. 

“The fire was doused within half an hour after our fire tenders started operation within minutes. The last coach of the train was affected which also houses a luggage compartment. We have to cut open one of the gates of the coach while other gate was opened by applying manual force. The fire was completely doused within half an hour. Before starting the operation, we ensured that the overhead electricity supply was disconnected,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of Ghaziabad.

The fire appeared to have started when the Lucknow-bound New Delhi-Lucknow Swarn Shatabdi Express arrived at Ghaziabad at 6.50am. "The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated. The train was allowed to leave for Lucknow at around 8.20am and the affected coach was detached,” said chief PRO of northern railways.

More details are awaited

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shatabdi trains
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A part of Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday(Sourced)
A part of Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday(Sourced)
india news

Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:13 AM IST
No casualties were reported in the incident, chief fire officer Sushil Kumar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination at Civil Hospital Sector 45, Chandigarh on Friday, (Photo by Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times
Vaccination at Civil Hospital Sector 45, Chandigarh on Friday, (Photo by Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times
india news

Highest daily spike in 111 days: India records 40,953 fresh infections in 24 hrs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:33 AM IST
With this spike, the highest so far in 2021, the number of active cases in the country went past 2.8 lakh and settled at 2,88,394.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
The coronavirus cases in several states are showing an upward trend, the top five states being Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
india news

Amid fears of 2nd wave, India records more than 20k cases daily in past 5 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • The top five states which have been consistently reporting high numbers for the past one week are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man dies by suicide as police surround him during theft attempt

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Police said the man was earlier also booked for similar theft cases and had recently come out of jai
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2020: T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018. She was captured around a month after Avni was shot dead by a father-son hunter duo hired from Hyderabad on November 2. (Photo : Maharashtra Forest Department)
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2020: T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018. She was captured around a month after Avni was shot dead by a father-son hunter duo hired from Hyderabad on November 2. (Photo : Maharashtra Forest Department)
india news

Tigress in Odisha to return to MP after failure of translocation exercise

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:47 AM IST
In December 2019, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) asked the Odisha government to send Sundari back from Satkosia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several youth have been allegedly duped by the racket that promised jobs in engineering companies.
Several youth have been allegedly duped by the racket that promised jobs in engineering companies.
india news

Inter-state job racket busted in Odisha, 5 arrested

By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The job fraud first came to the notice of police last month when 59-year-old Pranabandhu Jena of Angul district alleged that in 2018, a man known as Mishra took 450,000/- in cash from him with the promise to engage his son at TATA Industries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman at a residential area in Mumbai.(AFP)
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman at a residential area in Mumbai.(AFP)
india news

Maharashtra covid: 305 buildings in Mumbai sealed, over 13k new cases in 6 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The highest of 2020 was on October 7 when Mumbai recorded 2,848 infections in a day. This record has been broken twice this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far.(REUTERS)
Delhi recorded 716 cases on Friday, the maximum this year so far.(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi to focus on areas with low Covid exposure

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The flight took off from Srinagar airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi. (Yahoo)
The flight took off from Srinagar airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi. (Yahoo)
india news

First night flight takes off from Srinagar to Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • The first night flight from Srinagar was operated by GoAir and it took off from the airport at 7.15 pm for New Delhi, they added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways' LHB AC Coaches. (PIB India)
Indian Railways' LHB AC Coaches. (PIB India)
india news

Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:06 AM IST
  • Here’s a look at the features of the LHB AC three-tier coach rolled out by the Indian Railways
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students appear for their annual examination at a school in Amritsar on March 16.(PTI)
Students appear for their annual examination at a school in Amritsar on March 16.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:44 AM IST
All schools, tuition classes are closed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy relates to the company’s decision in January to enforce a new privacy policy that will allow it to share some data about users’ interactions with business accounts with its parent company Facebook, and that accepting these terms were mandatory in order to use the service.(Reuters)
The controversy relates to the company’s decision in January to enforce a new privacy policy that will allow it to share some data about users’ interactions with business accounts with its parent company Facebook, and that accepting these terms were mandatory in order to use the service.(Reuters)
india news

Govt wants WhatsApp privacy policy blocked

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • The govt also told the court that the new privacy policy does not provide opportunity to review or amend the full information submitted by a user, pointing out that changes allowed to be made are limited to the name, picture, mobile number and “about” information.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A MiG-29 takes off from Adampur Air Base near Jalandhar. (Pardeep Pandit/HT File Photo)
A MiG-29 takes off from Adampur Air Base near Jalandhar. (Pardeep Pandit/HT File Photo)
india news

A woman pilot to join MiG-29 squadron after Bison, Sukhoi, Rafale

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:27 AM IST
  • The IAF’s women pilots are already operating the MiG-21 Bison, Sukhoi-30 and Rafale, the people said. The force began inducting women as fighter pilots five years ago, a turning point in the armed forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
The Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

With Covid-19 cases rising, Odisha puts curbs on Holi celebrations

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The order also made it mandatory for all employees inside office premises to wear masks and ensure social distancing of 2 meters between two persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
In Madhya Pradesh, 21,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. 1140 positive cases have been recorded on Friday and the positivity rate has increased to 5.5%. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown has been imposed to curb the infection cycle as it would be effective for 30 hours considering that night curfew is already there in these districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP