Part of Shatabdi Express catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station
A minor fire broke out in the generator and luggage compartment of a Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station around 7am on Saturday.
“The fire was doused within half an hour after our fire tenders started operation within minutes. The last coach of the train was affected which also houses a luggage compartment. We have to cut open one of the gates of the coach while other gate was opened by applying manual force. The fire was completely doused within half an hour. Before starting the operation, we ensured that the overhead electricity supply was disconnected,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of Ghaziabad.
The fire appeared to have started when the Lucknow-bound New Delhi-Lucknow Swarn Shatabdi Express arrived at Ghaziabad at 6.50am. "The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated. The train was allowed to leave for Lucknow at around 8.20am and the affected coach was detached,” said chief PRO of northern railways.
More details are awaited
