‘Parties looking to find a way’: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Opposition unity

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee revealed post poll strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying that her party would support Congress where it was strong, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that all Opposition parties were looking for a way. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Yadav said, “Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and various political parties are trying to find a way. Wherever any party is strong, election in all those places will be fought under their leadership.”

On Monday, Banerjee said that Congress should also support regional parties in states where they are strong. “Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also.”

She said that seat-sharing formula should be followed in states with regional parties. “Strong regional parties must be given priority…I am supporting Congress in Karnataka but it should not fight against me in Bengal.”

Banerjee's statement on possible strategy had come a day after HT reported that leaders from around 12 political parties were likely to meet in Patna over the next eight to 10 days in order to decide on the common opposition front to take against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders from the Congress, RJD, JD(U), TMC, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Samajwadi Party, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI-ML (Liberation) are likely to attend the meeting, along with other parties that oppose the BJP.

