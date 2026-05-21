Parts of Delhi record ‘warm night’ conditions, highest May min temp in 14 years

Parts of Delhi recorded the season’s first “warm night” as the minimum temperature stayed over 30°C, with Safdarjung, the city’s base station for weather, logging 31.9°C, five degrees above normal, making it the warmest night in May in 14 years, even as intense heat was expected to continue. Isolated severe heatwave conditions were expected on Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 45-47°C. A maximum temperature of over 45°C in the plains is also a heatwave. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in the city until at least May 27. “Some parts of Delhi recorded warm night conditions on Thursday,” said an IMD official.

The IMD classifies a “warm night” when the maximum temperature is over 40°C in the plains and its departure is 4.5°C or more above normal. A “heatwave” is when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, with the departure being 4.5°C or more above normal.

A maximum temperature of over 45°C in the plains is also a “heatwave”. A “severe heatwave” is when the maximum is over 40°C, and the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal.

There have been three straight days of “heatwave” conditions in the city. On Wednesday, Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 44.5°C, 4.1 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 28.3°C, two degrees above normal. Northwest Delhi’s Mungeshpur was the hottest location on Wednesday as the mercury rose up to 46.3°C.

Safdarjung logged a season-high maximum temperature of 45.1°C on Tuesday, with north Delhi’s Ridge (46.5°C) being the hottest location.

Isolated heatwave conditions were recorded in the sub-division of Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh on Monday. Wednesday was the third straight day that “heatwave” conditions were recorded in the region.

A IMD official on Wednesday said Delhi-National Capital Region continued to record high temperatures, similar to large parts of northwest and central India, as clear skies and dry westerly winds persisted. “No significant change in weather conditions is likely ahead, until at least the weekend, meaning heatwave conditions should persist in the city.”

No heatwave days were recorded in May 2025, with the highest maximum temperature being 42.3°C. In 2024, Delhi recorded six straight heatwave days with the maximum peaking at 46.8°C on May 30. On the same day, the maximum temperature at places such as Narela and Mungeshpur crossed 49°C.

In 2023, Delhi recorded no heatwave days, with the highest maximum temperature of 43.7°C. Two such days were recorded in 2022, with the highest maximum temperature of 45.6°C, IMD data showed.

Delhi’s air quality remained “moderate, with an air quality index of 160 at 10am on Thursday, down from 168 at 4pm on Wednesday.