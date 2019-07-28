Parts of empty five-storey building in Mumbai collapses, one injured

Parts of an empty five-storey building collapsed on Sunday morning near JJ Hospital in central Mumbai, barely two weeks after 13 people were killed and several injured after an illegal extension of a 100-year-old four-storey building collapsed in Dongri area in the city’s south.

Sunday’s incident was reported at around 4.56 am.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, residents had vacated the private building named Nadvilas. The falling debris from the building injured a 17-year-old boy. The boy named Noor Alishkar was admitted to JJ Hospital and is stable now, hospital sources said.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and BMC officials were rushed to the spot after the incident. The latest building collapse came amid a Met office warning of heavy to very heavy rain over the weekend at a few places in India’s financial capital.

