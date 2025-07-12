'Party's call’: DK Shivakumar ducks Karnataka CM query, but ‘chair’ remark sparks buzz

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said it is their job to bring the party back to power in the state in 2028 and not to discuss issues like CM's post in public. Shivakumar, however, parallelly also sparked fresh speculation with a “chair” remark on Saturday. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 10.`(PTI)

DK Shivakumar's remark comes amid power-sharing buzz and a potential leadership change in Karnataka, speculation that were dismissed by chief minister Siddaramaiah who it clear made earlier this month he would serve his full five-year term.

Responding to a query on the Karnataka CM post, DK Shivakumar said, “Party will take its call at the right time. I don't want to discuss anything on that. It is not an issue to be discussed in the media first. Our job is to bring the party back to power in 2028.”

In another remark on Saturday, Shivakumar stirred speculation saying, "It is difficult to find a chair. When you find a chair, you have to come and sit on the raft."

Shivakumar made the remark while inaugurating the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by the Bangalore Bar Association on Friday, according to ANI news agency.

"There are so many chairs, come and sit. It is difficult to find a chair. When you find a chair, you have to come and sit on the raft. If you look at yourself, you look like tyagis," the news agency quoted Shivakumar as saying, addressing lawyers present at the event.

DK Shivakumar on Friday also said that the answer has already been given and it is “not good” to speak about the matter again and again, putting down speculation about replacing Karnataka chief minister minister Siddaramiah to rest.

"The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala). When an answer has been provided, it's not good to speak again and again, and asking the same thing again and again is also not right. You don't want to make any comment now, and it's unnecessary." ANI news agency quoted Shivakumar as saying.

When asked about growing support for him within the party to take over as chief minister, Shivakumar said, "Leave it. Many of you have aspirations too," reported news agency PTI.

‘No vacancy’, says Siddaramaiah

Rejecting chatters of a possible change of leadership in the state, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there was "no vacancy" for the CM's post as he was very much in the chair.

Siddaramaiah asserted that he will complete his five-year tenure as chief minister and brushed aside talks of him paving the way for his deputy DK Shivakumar to take over later this year.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had earlier this month also put to rest the speculation of him paving the way for DK Shivakumar for the chief minister's post.

After Siddaramaiah on July 2 asserted that he will be the chief minister of Karnataka for a full five-year term, a reconciled DK Shivakumar said he will support him as he has "no option", indicating a truce between the two for the time being.

Shivakumar also said he will fulfill the directions of the Congress high command.