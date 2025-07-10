'What vacancy?': Siddaramaiah snaps at Karnataka CM change talk

Rejecting chatters of a possible change of leadership in the state, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there was "no vacancy" for the CM's post as he was very much in the chair. : Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah addressing a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 10(PTI)

Siddaramaiah asserted that he will complete his five-year tenure as chief minister and brushed aside talks of him paving the way for his deputy DK Shivakumar to take over later this year.

"Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. That is what DK Shivakumar has said, and I am also saying it... There is no vacancy," PTI news agency quoted Siddaramaiah as saying, when reporters asked about any change of leadership in Karnataka.

There has been long been speculation of Siddaramaiah stepping down amid some sections of MLAs pitching for Shivakumar for the CM's post.

Siddaramaiah is currently in Delhi and is expected to meet the top leadership of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had earlier this month also put to rest the speculation of him paving the way for DK Shivakumar for the chief minister's post.

After Siddaramaiah on July 2 asserted that he will be the chief minister of Karnataka for a full five-year term, a reconciled DK Shivakumar said he will support him as he has "no option", indicating a truce between the two for the time being.

Shivakumar also said he will fulfill the directions of the Congress high command.

Day after his “what options do I have” remark, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had reaffirmed his support for Siddaramaiah, stating that he will follow the decisions made by his party and leadership, keeping in mind the goal of winning the 2028 state assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on his remark, Shivakumar had said, "I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it..." statement for Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership's decision is important. We have an aim to bring 2028 (state assembly elections), we will work for that."