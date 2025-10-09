'Couldn't secure BJP ticket himself, how can I...': Pawan Singh vs wife intensifies

The ongoing high-level war of words between Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh and his wife, Jyoti Singh, escalated on Wednesday after Jyoti declared her intention to contest the elections from Bihar’s Karakat Lok Sabha seat. Pawan Singh with his second wife Jyoti Singh

She also accused her husband of neglecting the constituency since his defeat in the 2024 general elections, speaking at a press conference in Lucknow.

Responding to the Bhojpuri actor’s allegations, she took jabs at his long-standing association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, “Pawan has worked as a star campaigner for the (BJP) party for 15 years. In those 15 years, he hasn't been able to secure a ticket for himself.”

Responding to Pawan Singh’s recent allegations that she was acting out of political motives, she said, "How can I possibly approach him and ask him to get me a BJP ticket? First, he should secure a ticket for himself,” news agency ANI quoted Jyoti as saying.

The very public spat between the two was triggered after Jyoti Singh visited Pawan Singh’s residence, broke down publicly, and made serious allegations of infidelity against him. Following the incident, Pawan Singh also issued a statement on social media.

‘If he accepts me as his wife…’

“I want to contest elections from Karakat (Bihar) because Pawan has not visited that area even once since he ran for the Lok Sabha from that seat. The hopes and emotions of the people who voted for him have been betrayed. Yet I am being blamed that I am doing all this for political reasons,” she said.

Jyoti Singh also stated that her decision to contest the polls would change if Pawan Singh publicly acknowledged her as his wife. “If he accepts me as his wife, I will refuse to contest the elections even today. If he also imposes the condition that I not meet his family, I am ready for that too. But the condition is that he accepts me as his wife,” she said.

What Pawan Singh said

Earlier this week, Pawan Singh dismissed his wife’s claims, suggesting that her actions were politically motivated. “Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years... Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me,” he told reporters on October 8, reporetd ANI.

He alleged that the controversy erupted after his recent meetings with BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Bihar election in-charge Vinod Tawde.

“On the direction of the BJP election in charge of the Bihar Assembly, Vinod Tawade, we will strengthen NDA for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar,” Pawan Singh said.