Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh alleges he gave her abortion pills, tortured her: 'I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am'

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh, levelled serious allegations against him. In a press conference, as cited by India Today, Jyoti Singh claimed that the actor gave her abortion pills and added that he even tortured her. The divorce case of Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years.

What did Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh accuse him of

Jyoti questioned whether Pawan Singh really wanted a child with her. “He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication. I was given medication every time, and I hadn't revealed many things to the media, but today, Pawan Ji forced me to. I'm not defaming Pawan, I'm just presenting my side. I'm sharing the things about myself today. When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me, and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills. I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 am," she said.

Jyoti added that at that time, Pawan's brother Ranu, his team member Deepak, were there who took her to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. She added that she was treated there. Jyoti also said, "He used to give me abortion pills."

What Pawan said about Jyoti's allegations

Pawan, a newly reinstated BJP member, on Wednesday responded to the controversy surrounding him and Jyoti. Speaking to reporters, he had said as quoted by news agency ANI, "Our case has been going on in the court for the last 3-4 years...Why did you (wife Jyoti Singh) show affection only today?... What kind of affection is this? We can only call it politics that you want to trouble me." He alleged that his wife is showing affection for him only now to trouble him, suggesting that her actions are politically motivated.

All about the row, ongoing divorce case between Pawan, Jyoti

The controversy began when Jyoti visited Pawan's residence, broke down. She made serious allegations against him. Pawan has since responded with a statement on social media, defending himself and questioning Jyoti's motives.

Pawan clarified that the police were present at his residence to maintain law and order, not because he called them. He claimed that a misconception was spread, suggesting he had summoned the police. He accused Jyoti of creating a public dispute for her own ambitions and stated that family conflicts should remain private.

The couple's divorce case has been ongoing in court for the past 3-4 years, with Pawan asserting that the recent display of affection is a tactic to gain attention.