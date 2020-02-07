‘Peace and non-violence won’ after Bodo agreement: PM Modi in Assam’s Kokrajhar

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the signing of the Bodo agreement a new start for the northeast as he said a special financial package will bring in development in the area.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes days after the Bodo Accord, the third such deal after two earlier ones in 1993 and 2003 was signed at New Delhi on January 27 with leaders of all four factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), who were demanding a separate Bodoland state, taking part as signatories.

The deal is expected to bring peace to the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. With the signing of the accord United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), which is seeking a sovereign Assam, remains the only major banned militant outfit in the state.

“Today is the day for the entire northeast, including Assam, to welcome a new beginning in the 21st century, a new dawn, a new inspiration,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town.

“Under the accord, a commission will also be given to fix the boundary of the area falling within BTAD. This region will get a special development package of Rs 1500 crore, which will largely benefit districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri,” he said.

He also raked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stick comment, without naming him, saying people talk about beating him with sticks but he is blessed and protected by the blessing of sisters and mothers.

This is also Prime Minister Modi’s first visit since the state has been witnessing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

“Modi govt is a symbol of new hopes. #BodoPeaceAccord is yet another testimony of PM @narendramodi’s decisive leadership and his efforts to bring lasting peace in Assam. Today, PM Modi will join people of Assam to celebrate this historic accord,” Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted before the rally.

Last week, 1615 cadres of all the factions of NDFB laid down arms in front of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at an event in Guwahati.

The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years.