e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / India News / Peace, stability in West Asia region of utmost importance: India

Peace, stability in West Asia region of utmost importance: India

The call for restraint came soon after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” for “the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with [Soleimani’s] blood”.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and Israeli slogans during a protest against the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and Israeli slogans during a protest against the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.(AP Photo)
         

India on Friday called for restraint and de-escalation of the situation in West Asia following the killing of al-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike, saying stability in the region is of “utmost importance” to New Delhi.

The call for restraint came soon after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” for “the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with [Soleimani’s] blood”. Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif described US action as a “dangerous escalation”.

The external affairs ministry, in a statement, referred to Soleimani as a “senior Iranian leader”, reflecting India’s sensitivities in handling relations with both Iran and US, and said his killing had resulted in worldwide concern.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world,” the statement said.

“Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” the statement added.

The Indian government has had to tread a fine line on all issues involving Iran and the US.

tags
top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news