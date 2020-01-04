Peace, stability in West Asia region of utmost importance: India

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 01:07 IST

India on Friday called for restraint and de-escalation of the situation in West Asia following the killing of al-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike, saying stability in the region is of “utmost importance” to New Delhi.

The call for restraint came soon after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” for “the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with [Soleimani’s] blood”. Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif described US action as a “dangerous escalation”.

The external affairs ministry, in a statement, referred to Soleimani as a “senior Iranian leader”, reflecting India’s sensitivities in handling relations with both Iran and US, and said his killing had resulted in worldwide concern.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world,” the statement said.

“Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” the statement added.

The Indian government has had to tread a fine line on all issues involving Iran and the US.