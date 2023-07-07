People brave heavy rainfall during PM Modi's roadshow in Gorakhpur

People awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy to pass through braved heavy showers in Gorakhpur on Friday. The heavy rainfall failed to dampen the fervour of Modi's supporters as they were seen cheering and waving at the prime minister's convoy. Videos of the event showed people dancing on a stage in the midst of rain. Several people were seen dancing at a stage in midst of the road show. Police deployed at the road show, was also seen drenching in the rain.

Heavy rainfall also lashed Gorakhpur right before the Gorakhpur to Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train left the platform 1 of the Gorakhpur station.

Several people who were waiting for the train to begin its inaugural run, got drenched as they stood on the roadside, flyovers, and balconies of their houses.

PM Modi's UP visit

PM Modi attended various programmes, flagged off two Vande Bharat trains and launched 29 development projects worth ₹12,100 crore in the two eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.

In Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Modi, he attended a “tiffin meeting” with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, giving them a lesson in strengthening the party organisation at the booth level ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In Gorakhpur, Modi attended the closing ceremony of Gita Press centenary celebrations in the afternoon. He flew down to Gorakhpur Airport from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The PM’s visit came weeks after the Union government announced its decision to confer Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 on the publisher of religious books, for its contribution towards social, economic and political change.

