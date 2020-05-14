e-paper
People disallowed to board trains due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund

Railways said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

May 14, 2020 14:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Maharashtra government, along with the Indian Railways organised a Shramik special train for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai.
Maharashtra government, along with the Indian Railways organised a Shramik special train for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said.

According to the guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board trains.

“If, during screening, a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of COVID-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to the passenger,” the order stated.

It said that on a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and all other passengers on the same PNR also do not want to travel, in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

In case of a group ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel but the other passengers on the same PNR want to travel, full refund of fare shall be granted to the passenger who was not allowed to travel.

“For all the above cases, TTE certificates as per extant practice shall be issued to the passenger at the entry/checking/screening point itself mentioning number of passengers not travelled due to symptoms of COVID-19 in one or more passengers,” it stated.

“Full fare for the part passenger/full who have not travelled shall be refunded by IRCTC in the customer’s account,” it said.

