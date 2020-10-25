‘People need to show patience while celebrating festivals during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people need to show patience while celebrating festivals at a time when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is raging across the country.

“Dussehra is a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the Covid-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain,” PM Modi said on his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

“Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Puja and Dussehra, but this time it didn’t happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we’ve to work with restraint during this Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

PM Modi also said that the people of the country must remember soldiers who are protecting the borders of the country. “Light a lamp for them in your homes while celebrating festivals,” he said.

The prime minister said that while celebrating festivals, people should remember people who helped them during lockdown times. “Do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers and guards were with us in difficult times. Now in festivals, we’ve to take them along,” he said.

PM Modi also called for promoting indigenously-built products during the festival season. “This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of ‘vocal for local’. When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products,” he said.

Many of our local products have the potential to go global, he added.

Highlighting the popularity of local products like Khadi, PM Modi said that a store in Delhi registered Rs 1 crore sale on single day on Gandhi Jayanti. He further said that Khadi has made a mark in Mexico.

He also said that traditional Indian sport Mallakhambh is gaining popularity in at least 20 countries.

Mann ki Baat is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.