People want BJP to fulfil Ram temple promise, says RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday said people who voted for the BJP in 2014, after the party assured in its manifesto that it would construct a Ram temple at Ayodhya, want that promise fulfilled.

The RSS statement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview to a news agency ANI, where he said any decision on bringing an ordinance on Ram Mandir can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

The RSS and it’s affiliates have been pressurising the government to bring a legislation in parliament for the construction of the temple.

In a statement issued by joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosable, the Sangh said, “We feel that the statement by Prime Minister is a positive step in the direction of Temple Construction. The Prime Minister reiterating the resolve to construct a grand Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya in his interview is in tune with the resolution passed by BJP at Palampur in 1989.”

WATCH | PM Modi on Ayodhya ordinance: ‘Let judicial process be over’

Hosable also said that the BJP had promised to construct the temple through efforts within the ambit of the Constitution in its 2014 election manifesto and people expect the government to fulfil that promise during the current tenure.

“Even in the 2014 election manifesto prepared under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP promised to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said.

ANI quoted RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi as having said, “We’ve have kept forward our demand to make a law in this regard. Every person in our country wants Ram temple constructed. Even those who are in power have said that Ram temple should be constructed.”

Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s 95 minute interview here

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 01:21 IST