Per capita income of Noida residents more than people of Delhi: Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:46 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people living in Noida have greater per capita income as opposed those living in the national capital.

“The per capita income of the residents of Noida is more than the people of Delhi,” said Adityanath on Monday.

“After the completion of the projects whose foundations are laid here on Monday, the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Smart City Scheme will be fulfilled,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath’s comments came during an inaugural event in Noida on Monday wherein he launched and laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore at Botanical Garden, Sector-38, news agency ANI reported.

Lauding the many development projects in Noida and Greater Noida, Adityanath said that “a new image of Uttar Pradesh appears to be presented in front of the entire world”.

“In the last three years, we are making all efforts to make Noida the epicentre of growth and jobs and opportunities for youth. We have implemented the commissionerate system to provide smart policing to people and we are also working on projects for the welfare of the public. Noida is a window city of UP and the perception about this city reflects the image of our state,” Adityanath said, while inaugurating the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden.

Meanwhile, Tripura Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that Sikkim had the highest per capita income among the northeastern states with Rs 3.17 lakh.

Tripura with Rs 1.54 lakh attained an “excellent increase in per capita earnings”, the minister said as quoted by news agency IANS.

Nath said that Sikkim and Tripura have achieved major success in per capita income and GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

Quoting the government documents and economists, the minister said that the per capita income in Sikkim is Rs 3.17 lakh followed by Tripura with Rs 1.54 lakh, Mizoram Rs 1.41 lakh, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1.27 lakh, Nagaland Rs 1.02 lakh, Meghalaya Rs 81,000, Assam Rs 74,000 and Manipur Rs 65,000.

(With inputs from agencies)