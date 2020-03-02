Noida will be made into an ideal city of the state: CM

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:24 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said his government is taking all required steps to make Noida an ‘ideal city for opportunities and growth’.

“In the last three years, we are making all efforts to make Noida the epicentre of growth and jobs and opportunities for youth. We have implemented the commissionerate system to provide smart policing to people and we are also working on projects for the welfare of the public. Noida is a window city of UP and the perception about this city reflects the image of our state,” Adityanath said, while inaugurating the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden.

The CM said the Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar will bring immense potential for growth and create thousands of jobs for the youth of this region.

This was Adityanath’s 12th visit to Noida after assuming office three years ago. “I visit Noida again and again to “break the jinx”, which was created by the earlier government. I come here to work as per the expectations of the people,” he said at the event.

Previous chief ministers had refrained from visiting Noida during their tenures as there was a belief among the political class that coming to Noida would lead to them losing power.

It started in 1988, when then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh was asked to step down in June 1988 by the central leadership. He had just returned from Noida, when he was asked to relinquish office.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, during her term as chief minister in 2007-12, attended programmes organised in Noida. But, when the BSP lost power in the 2012 assembly elections, the “jinx” gained traction.

Adityanath also inaugurated police commissioner’s new headquarters in Noida’s Sector 108 Sunday evening and stayed the night in Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University. He met retired army officers , former government officials, farmers, traders, educationists and senior citizens during his stay in Greater Noida.

“We met people from all walks of life and I found a positive energy in this city. We trust that this positive energy will make Noida an ideal city. Only government officials and political leaders alone cannot make a better city. An ideal city will become that only if people from all fields own the responsibility to make Noida a better city,” Adityanath said.

He expressed his gratitude to farmers, who have given their land for development of Jewar airport.

“Because of the inefficiency of previous governments, unpleasant events like the clashes in Bhatta-Parsaul, where farmers were killed (between farmers and police over land acquisition in 2011) took place. But we have acquired the land for Jewar airport peacefully and with the cooperation of farmers and other stakeholders,” Adityanath said.

The work on Jewar airport is likely to start by April 2020. “The Jewar airport will help in development of the best smart city in this region. In the next five to 10 years, Jewar will become the focal point of development. Noida will become the best city in the country. In the last three years, Noida’s per captia income has become higher than that of neighbouring Delhi,” Adityanath said.

However, he did not share the per capita figures of Noida in his speech.