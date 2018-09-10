 Petrol at Rs 89.97 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, highest in India | india news | Hindustan Times
Petrol at Rs 89.97 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, highest in India

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh told IANS that while petrol was nearly touching the psychological barrier of Rs 90 per litre (at Rs 89.97), diesel prices stood at Rs 77.92 on Monday.

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, May 21, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

Petrol prices on Monday shot up to Rs 89.97 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, the highest in India, an official said.

The other highest centres include Nanded where petrol sold at Rs 89.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.75 and Amravati at Rs 89.46 and at Rs 78.69 respectively.

In Thane, petrol retailed at Rs 88.29 and diesel at Rs 77.49. In Mumbai, petrol sold at Rs 88.21 and diesel at Rs 77.41, according to All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA).

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the hike in petroleum products as a ‘momentary difficulty’ owing to an international crisis.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 20:11 IST

