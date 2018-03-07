Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, petrol bomb hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore

Bike-borne miscreants threw a petrol bomb at a BJP office in Coimbatore early Wednesday, police said, hours after a statue of social activist and rationalist leader EVR Periyar was vandalised on Tuesday night in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no major damage to the office located at VKK Salai in Coimbatore city, police said.

Statues of Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin were razed on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the Tripura assembly elections.

BJP national secretary H Raja’s statement on social media that it was now the turn of Periyar statues in Tamil Nadu raged a debate, with Raja drawing flak from opposition parties.

The police said the Coimbatore incident took place around 3.30 am, adding they were checking the CCTV footage for clues about the miscreants.

The four culprits came on two bikes, hurled the petrol bombs and escaped before the police on guard could catch them.

They apparently knew about the presence of CCTV cameras and took care not to show their faces, the police said.

Police have stepped up vigil near BJP offices after protests broke out against its senior leader H Raja for his statement on the Periyar statue.