Petrol shoots past Rs 90 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, highest in India

Petrol prices have seen continuous increase all over the country for the past 15 days but Parbhani Marathawada region in Maharashtra has witnessed highest rate of petrol in India. On Tuesday, prices of petrol in Parbhani breached Rs 90 mark to reach at Rs 90.05 per litre.

Parbhani District Petrol and Diesel Association said that petrol prices have increased from Rs 89.91 to Rs 90.05 per litre Tuesday.

While elaborating reasons behind this nation level high prices of petrol in city,Amol Bhedsurkar, president of the association said: “Higher transportation cost reflected into petrol prices.We have to collect petrol from Manmad depot, after that dealers have to pay toll and other charges which are responsible for highest fuel prices.”

Dealers collected fuel from Manmad, 320km from Parbhani, and one has to travel through four toll plazas to reach Parbhani. Petrol rates in Parbhani are higher by 0.65 paise than Aurangabad, which is around 200km away from Parbhani.That means people have to pay 0.65 paise more in between 200 km.

Apart from a 25% Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and 21% on diesel, the Maharashtra government has also introduced cess of Rs 9 and Rs 1 on petrol and diesel, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that his government will find a way out to provide relief to common people.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 22:35 IST