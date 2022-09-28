PFI ban is like an internal surgical strike: MP home minister Narottam Mishra

The ban and action against Popular Front of India (PFI) is like an internal surgical strike for the security of residents of our nation, said Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said.

Mishra, who raised demand of putting a ban on PFI last year, said, “This ban was necessary to stop the anti-national activities and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PFI leaders were trying to create rift among different religion and that’s why incidents of communal tension increased in the state and nation.”

Also Read: ‘Centre took right decision...’: Maharashtra CM hails Amit Shah’s PFI ban

“In Kerala and Karnataka, PFI and some other organisations were found directly involved in the murder of many innocents and their link was found with ISI too”, said Mishra.

Mishra also attacked Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for comparing PFI with RSS.

Mishra said, “Digvijaya Singh belongs to Tukde Tukde gang and he supports every organisation that talks about dividing our nation.”

He added that the NIA investigation will reveal more about the working of PFI.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Arif Masood said, “I have already said if PFI leaders were found involved in any anti-national activities, it should be banned. We welcome the decision but investigative agencies should be clear about what exactly PFI leaders were doing and how. “

Earlier, four leaders of PFI were arrested by NIA and 21 leaders were detained in the state for holding anti-national activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON