PK Mishra named principal secy to PM; PK Sinha principal adviser

Sep 11, 2019

NEW DELHI Pramod Kumar Mishra was appointed Principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, making him the most powerful bureaucrat in the country (and also the Prime Minister’s Office), and giving a final shape of the contours of the PMO in the second Modi government.

Mishra was the additional principal secretary in the first Modi government and continued in that post after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s return to power. In June, he was given the rank of a cabinet minister.

Also on Wednesday, former cabinet secretary P K Sinha was appointed Principal Advisor to the PM; he was last month named an Officer on Special Duty at the PMO.

Mishra replaces Nripendra Misra who served as Principal Secretary to Modi until August 30. Interestingly, even as additional principal secretary, Mishra would report directly to the Prime Minister in matters relating to the appointments committee of the cabinet which oversees key appointments. “There is now a single No.2 to the PM in the PMO,” said a senior government officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to a statement issued by the government, Mishra has “varied experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, power sector, infrastructure financing, and regulatory issues”.

Before he was additional principal secretary at the PMO, Mishra has also served as Secretary, Agriculture and Co-operation, and Chairman of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The Gujarat cadre IAS officer is an alum of the prestigious Delhi School of Economics from where he has a post graduate degree in economics. He also has a Ph.D in Economics and Development Studies from the University of Sussex.

Despite repeated attempts, Mishra could not be reached for a comment.

As principal advisor, Sinha will have the rank of a secretary in the government . The UP cadre IAS was secretary in the Ministry of Power and Shipping and a special secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas before he became cabinet secretary. The post of a principal advisor is a new one.

The other officers in the Prime Minister’s team include the secretary to the Prime Minister Bhaskar Khulbe, who now handles appointments, Gopal Bagley, a diplomat by training who oversees the important departments of Ministry of External Affairs and Tarun Bajaj , AK Sharma, Arvind Shrivastava, Brajendra Navnit, V Sheshadri, Shrikar Keshav Pardeshi and Debashree Mukherjee who look after other ministries.

