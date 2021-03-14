Plea in SC seeking strict guidelines to prevent chances of fake Covid-19 vaccine
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the Centre to issue strict guidelines and regulations to prevent the chances of fake and counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought a direction to the Centre to enact a strict law against the criminal act committed by selling or circulating the counterfeit vaccine by any organisation or Individual.
The pleas asked that the guidelines be made under Disaster Management Act or under any other law by constituting a high powered committee, to be headed and monitored by a retired judge of the apex court, to prevent fake coronavirus vaccine, selling/circulating and advertising by any organisation, online app.
"The government has to run the awareness program for the safety of the citizens against the danger of counterfeit vaccination of the virus and to regulate and ensure the equitable distribution of the vaccine and also to ensure its affordable pricing for the public," the plea added.
The petitioner said that the PIL is filed for protection against Covid-19 spurious vaccine and highlighting the risk and danger of fake vaccine.
The plea stated: "Interpol has issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organized crime networks targeting Covid-19 vaccines, both physically and online.
India is a vast country with having huge population. It can be a big place of profit for criminal organizations and companies as it can be made a market for selling counterfeit and fake vaccine. Such organisations adopt a very smart technique of publicity which can attract several innocent citizens of our nation for buying the vaccine.
"Online fraud has become a regular criminal act committed and our nation is also facing this challenge," the plea added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox