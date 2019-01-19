PM afraid of few people, Mamata Banerjee among them, says MK Stalin at Opposition rally

MK Stalin of the DMK, speaking in Tamil at Kolkata’s Brigade ground, today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “afraid of a few people,” among them West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who he called an “iron lady.”

Banerjee returned the goodwill, saying “Stalin will sweep the elections, congratulations in advance.”

The Bengal chef minister was Stalin’s host at a mega opposition rally of 22 parties where leaders called for joint efforts to defeat the ruling BJP and PM Modi in national elections later this year. (Follow live updates here)

The DMK president said the elections will be akin to the second freedom struggle for people of India to fight against the “radical Hinduism” of the BJP.

“The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country,” he said at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

Stalin accused the BJP government of working for corporate houses and PM Modi of converting “the country into a private limited company of which he is the MD.”

“Modi has realised that defeat is certain,” he said, also adding that he has “no personal animosity against Modi, but I oppose his policies.”

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.

