e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM criticizes those ‘doing politics over the corona vaccine’

PM criticizes those ‘doing politics over the corona vaccine’

The remarks were widely interpreted as an indirect reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Monday in which he posed a series of questions to the Prime Minister on the preparedness of distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available in India

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his interaction with chief ministers that some people were engaging in politics on the coronavirus vaccine, people familiar with the development said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his interaction with chief ministers that some people were engaging in politics on the coronavirus vaccine, people familiar with the development said(Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his interaction with chief ministers that some people were engaging in politics on the coronavirus vaccine, people familiar with the development said.

A person present in the meeting quoted Modi as having said that some people were doing politics over the corona vaccine and nothing could stop them.

“It was just a passing remark as the general mood of the meeting was cooperation and not confrontation,” the person added.

But the remarks were widely interpreted as an indirect reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on Monday in which he posed a series of questions to the Prime Minister on the preparedness of distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available in India.

Gandhi asked: “The PM must tell the nation: 1. Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI (Government of India) choose & why? 2. Who will get the vaccine first & what will be the distribution strategy? 3. Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination? 4. By when will all Indians be vaccinated?” .

Gandhi’s questions came ahead of the Prime Minister’s virtual meeting with chief ministers of states where the Covid-19 pandemic situation has deteriorated in the past several weeks.

Among those who attended the review meeting were the chief ministers of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal), Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray), Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Baghel) and Gujarat (Vijay Rupani). Home minister Amit Shah and union health minister Harsh Vardhan were also present.

The modalities of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed during the meeting.

The coronavirus vaccine became the talking point in the Bihar elections after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto promised free distribution of vaccine against the Covid-19 once approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The announcement triggered strong reactions from the Congress and other rival parties, which accused the BJP of playing politics over the Covid-19 pandemic and insisted that the vaccine belonged to all Indians and not to the ruling party.

tags
top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In