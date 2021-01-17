PM Modi flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity. See list
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya through video conferencing on Sunday. Kevadiya is the tribal town in Gujarat where the Statue of Unity, inaugurated by the PM in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary, is located.
These trains will connect Kevadiya to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.
"The project will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of River Narmada, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while also helping generate new employment and business opportunities," according a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office earlier this week.
Here is the list of newly flagged off trains:
1. 09103/04 Kevadiya-Varanasi Mahamana Express (Weekly)
2. 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily)
3. 09247/48 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi Express (Daily)
4. 09145/46 Nizamuddin - Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express (Bi-Weekly)
5. 09105/06 Kevadia - Rewa Express (Weekly)
6. 09119/20 Chennai - Kevadia Express (Weekly)
7. 09107/08 Pratapnagar-Kevadia MEMU train (Daily)
8. 09109/10 Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU train (Daily).
