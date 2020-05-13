e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘PM gave a headline and a blank page’: Chidambaram on Rs 20 lakh cr Covid-19 economic package  

‘PM gave a headline and a blank page’: Chidambaram on Rs 20 lakh cr Covid-19 economic package  

Chidambaram said that he looks forward to learning the details of the stimulus package which will be made public by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Former finance minister P Chidambaram.
File photo: Former finance minister P Chidambaram.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of releasing Rs 20 lakh crore as an economic stimulus package for the country amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chidambaram said that he looks forward to learning the details of the stimulus package which will be made public by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also read: Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry

The Congress leader said that in yesterday’s announcement, the prime minister gave a “headline” and a “blank page”, suggesting that no details of the package were conveyed and much was left for speculation.  

“Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank!” Chidambaram tweeted.

He added that every “additional rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy” will be carefully counted. What the package offers to the poor, migrants workers will also be carefully examined, Chidambaram said.

“We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states,” he tweeted.

Earlier this week, Chidambaram welcomed Centre’s move to start operating some passenger trains from May 12 amid the coronavirus lockdown. “The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport,” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that the stimulus package is roughly around 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and will infuse vigour into the economy amid the Covid-19 crisis. PM’s announcement came a day after his marathon meet via video-conference with various chief ministers.

tags
top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
LIVE: Senate Republicans in US reject $3 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Stones were thrown at my house: Yuvraj recalls 2014 T20I World Cup final
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Fast, not furious: Trump wades into Musk vs California battle over car plant
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In