PM Modi addressed the nation on the 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.(PTI)
PM Modi addresses nation on Mann Ki Baat. Watch live

The 78th episode of the programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. Urging all citizens to tune in, PM Modi tweeted on Saturday, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat."

The 78th episode of the programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here:

