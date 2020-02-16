PM Modi announces ‘another big decision’ on Ayodhya Ram Temple

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Central government will hand over the 67-acre land acquired in Ayodhya to the newly formed Ram Temple trust tasked to oversee the construction of a grand ‘Mandir’ at Lord Rama’s birth site.

The Centre had acquired 67 acres of land around what was earlier known as “the disputed site” in Ayodhya. The SC had directed that this land stays with the Central government until the resolution of the dispute.

“ Government has taken another big decision related to the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya). The 67-acre land acquired under the Ayodhya law will be transferred in its entirety to the newly formed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The grandeur and divinity of the Temple built on this big piece of land will increase,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted saying.

PM’s statement came during his address at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul in Varanasi on Sunday.

Modi also said that India’s identity was made through its collective tradition and culture and not defined by its rulers.

“India as a nation was never defined by who won and who lost. The concept of the nation here is formed not by ruling power but by people’s culture and traditions, it (the concept of the nation) is made by the people’s enterprise,” said the PM.

Priests of the gurukul helped the prime minister perform Puja at the event where he released the version of the ‘Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth’ in 19 different languages and its mobile application.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the occasion along with his Karnataka counterpart, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

PM Modi will also launch over 30 projects and inaugurate a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at the Banaras Hindu University in his constituency during his Sunday visit.

He will also flag off India’s first overnight private train, the ‘Maha Kaal Express’ through a video link. The train will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM will also dedicate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveil his 63-feet tall statue.