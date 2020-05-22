e-paper
PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore advance relief for cyclone-hit Odisha

PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore advance relief for cyclone-hit Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’ and holding a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bhubaneswar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal.(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for cyclone-battered Odisha on Friday.

Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’ and holding a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The prime minister said further assistance will be provided for long-term rehabilitation measures after getting a detailed report from the state government.

The leaders toured districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj for about 90 minutes.

 

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi were also present at the review meeting held at the premises of the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal.

Complementing the people of Odisha, administration and the chief minister for saving lives, Modi said the disaster posed a serious challenge before the state as it struck at a time when everyone is engaged in a formidable battle against COVID-19. PTI AAM SKN SOM KJ KJ

