PM Modi attacks ‘those who mock religion’: ‘Mentality of slavery’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on those ‘engaged in dividing people’ and ‘mock India’s religious and cultural traditions’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying of Bageshwar Dham Medical & Science Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri are also seen.(@NarendraModi/YT)

Modi was in Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre. He said that it's the agenda of some people to divide the society and break its unity.

“Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries. People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions, and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also praised Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, saying that he is making people ‘aware of the Mantra of unity’.

“In this time, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has reached another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food, and healthy life," he added.

Criticism of the ongoing Maha Kumbh

PM Narendra Modi’s comments come at a time when the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has faced criticism for stampede and alleged ‘mismanagement’ at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Several opposition leaders, including RJD patron Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have criticised the gathering.

Modi also touched upon the Maha Kumbh, saying the gathering in Prayagraj 'will continue to strengthen India's unity'.