PM Modi bats for united approach to Covid-19, future pandemics at G7 meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the G7 states to adopt a united approach to the Coronavirus pandemic and future health emergencies with the mantra of “One earth, one health”, amid support for India’s proposal for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response while virtually addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, the theme for which was “Building back stronger - Health”. The session focused on global recovery from the pandemic and strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

He pointed to the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics and called for global unity, leadership and solidarity. The G7 session should send out a message of “One earth, one health”, he said. This was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Modi highlighted India’s approach to counter the pandemic that synergised efforts of government, industry and civil society, and spoke of India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management. He said India is willing to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

While expressing India’s commitment to collective efforts to enhance global health governance, Modi sought the support of G7 states for the proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines and technologies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also a special invitee to the outreach session, and others supported the proposal for patent waivers, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

New Delhi’s emphasis on keeping open supply chains for raw materials and components to help boost vaccine production in countries such as India received widespread support, the people said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his remarks, said countries such as India should be provided adequate raw materials and components to ensure the mass production of doses.

Modi also expressed appreciation for support extended by the G7 states and other countries during the second wave of Coronavirus infections in India.

Modi was invited to the Cornwall summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but called off his visit because of the devastating second wave. He will virtually participate in two more outreach sessions on Sunday.

Ways to fight the pandemic, a call for a fresh investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus and China’s aggressive actions around the world have dominated the discussions at the G7 Summit that has brought together the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US in the British seaside resort.

The other countries invited as special guests for the outreach sessions are Australia, South Korea and South Africa.

India has engaged closely with the G7 states on issues such as health, climate and environment, digital and technology, and economic resilience. Indian ministers and officials have been involved in several working level meetings in these areas.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan participated in the G7 health ministers’ meeting on June 4, while environment minister Prakash Javadekar joined a ministerial meeting on May 21 and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in another ministerial meeting on April 29.

Principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal represented India on the G7 Economic Resilience Panel as an observer. The panel is discussing ways to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains and preserve a free and open multilateral trading system.