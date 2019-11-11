e-paper
PM Modi condoles death of poll reformer TN Seshan

The 86-year-old was the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India T N Seshan who passed away on Sunday in Chennai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolence on the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner of India T N Seshan, who passed away in Chennai. He was 86.

“Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The 86-year-old was the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Known for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, Seshan took stern action against any politician who tried to flout its provisions. He was also known for ushering in reforms to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

He was conferred the Magsaysay Prize for Public Service in 1996.

