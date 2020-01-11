e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Beacon of peace for the world’: PM Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

‘Beacon of peace for the world’: PM Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, at Bait Al Baraka, in Muscat, Oman on Dec. 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, at Bait Al Baraka, in Muscat, Oman on Dec. 2018(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman, the prime minister said. “I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said the Sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.

tags
top news
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Gone in seconds: 2 of 4 Maradu flats brought down by controlled implosion
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Why it is essential to have women at the table | Opinion
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news