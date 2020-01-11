‘Beacon of peace for the world’: PM Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 11:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman, the prime minister said. “I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said the Sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.