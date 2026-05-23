PM Modi condoles loss of lives in China coal mine blast; 90 miners reported killed so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in China’s Shanxi Province and conveyed condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China after a gas explosion killed at least 90 miners. PM Modi condoled the deaths in China’s Shanxi mine blast, wishing recovery for missing miners. (REUTERS)

Official media in Beijing reported that 201 miners have so far been rescued following the explosion at a coal mine in north China. The blast occurred late Friday in the city of Changzhi in Shanxi province and is being investigated, China Central Television reported.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

The accident is China’s deadliest coal mine disaster since 2009, when an explosion in Heilongjiang province killed 108 people. Under Chinese regulations, the latest blast exceeds the 30-death threshold required for classification as an extraordinarily serious accident, the country’s highest category for industrial disasters.

Following the incident, President Xi Jinping called for lessons to be drawn from the tragedy and urged stronger risk inspections, stricter hazard controls and heightened vigilance during the flood season. Premier Li Qiang also called for transparent disclosure of information and tighter enforcement of safety responsibilities across key sectors, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Coal continues to remain a key part of China’s energy mix, supporting power generation and industrial activity amid strong demand and limited short-term alternatives.

Reports said tighter safety inspections in Shanxi, China’s largest coal-producing hub, could affect near-term supply and support prices, while broader checks may impact overall coal output.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)